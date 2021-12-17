Twitter
Petroneft Resources PLC 2021 AGM Result

PetroNeft Resources

PetroNeft Resources plc( LON:PTR) an international oil and gas exploration and production company focused in Russia, is pleased to announce that all Resolutions were duly passed without amendment at the Company’s AGM held at 11.00 am today, 17 December 2021. 

All resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM were voted on by way of a poll and the results were as follows:

 In Favour(Including discretionary)     AgainstVote Total as % of Issued Share Capital    Withheld*
ResolutionVotes%Votes%%Votes
576,748,48799.9950,0000.0153.8147,455
2576,748,48799.97195,4550.0353.82,000
3565,054,63499.97195,4550.0353.811,695,853
4576,748,48799.97195,4550.0353.82,000
5565,054,63499.97195,4550.0353.811,695,853
6576,748,48799.97195,4550.0353.82,000
7565,054,63499.97195,4550.0353.811,695,853
8565,054,63497.9411,889,3092.0653.82,000

*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is therefore not counted towards the proportion of votes “in favour” or “against” the Resolution.

The full wording of the resolutions can be found by clicking on the following link:

 http://petroneft.com/upload/iblock/21c/21cbf26d4a7455eab7659962d2e5495b.pdf

A full replay of the AGM presentation can be found by clicking on the following link. The replay will be available for your perusal up until 16 December 2022.

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1517532&tp_key=b11c98442e

