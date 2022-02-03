PetroNeft Resources director Eskil Jersing purchases shares in PetroNeft

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) an oil & gas exploration and production company, operating in the Tomsk Oblast, Russian Federation, and 90% owner and operator of Licence 67 and 50% owner and operator of Licence 61 has provided the following share purchase update.

PetroNeft announces that non executive director Eskil Jersing, has purchased common shares in PetroNeft.

Details of the respective purchase are included in the table below.

Name Number of Common Shares purchased Total number of Common Shares held after Purchase Percentage of issued share capital held after the purchase Eskil Jersing 768,807 768,807 0.00071%

PetroNeft Resources is a public company registered in Ireland.

The Company was established to develop oil assets in the Tomsk Oblast in Western Siberia and was admitted to the London AIM and Dublin ESM Markets on 27th September 2006.

The company owns and operates 90% of licence 67 and 50% of license 61, both located within the Tomsk region of Russia which has a long tradition in oil and gas production.

Tomsk itself is located within the major West Siberian Basin which is the largest petroleum basin in the world, covering an area of 2.2 million km². Discovered petroleum volumes are estimated to be over 350 billion barrels oil equivalent (BBOE).