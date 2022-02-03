Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

PetroNeft Resources director Eskil Jersing purchases shares in PetroNeft

PetroNeft Resources

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) an oil & gas exploration and production company, operating in the Tomsk Oblast, Russian Federation, and 90% owner and operator of Licence 67 and 50% owner and operator of Licence 61 has provided the following share purchase update.

PetroNeft announces that non executive director Eskil Jersing, has purchased common shares in PetroNeft.

Details of the respective purchase are included in the table below.

NameNumber of Common Shares purchasedTotal number of Common Shares held after PurchasePercentage of issued share capital held after the purchase
Eskil Jersing768,807768,8070.00071%

PetroNeft Resources is a public company registered in Ireland.

The Company was established to develop oil assets in the Tomsk Oblast in Western Siberia and was admitted to the London AIM and Dublin ESM Markets on 27th September 2006.

The company owns and operates 90% of licence 67 and 50% of license 61, both located within the Tomsk region of Russia which has a long tradition in oil and gas production.

Tomsk itself is located within the major West Siberian Basin which is the largest petroleum basin in the world, covering an area of 2.2 million km². Discovered petroleum volumes are estimated to be over 350 billion barrels oil equivalent (BBOE).

You might also enjoy reading  This week: TomCo Energy, Dekel Agri-Vision, Goodbody Health, Kenmare Resources and PetroNeft Resources
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
PetroNeft Resources plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
PetroNeft Resources plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.