Operational rigour meets challenger lender ambition

A shift in focus seldom announced with fanfare is unfolding at one of the UK’s most intriguing independent financiers, where the balance between tactical agility and robust processes is being recalibrated to chart the next course of its lending narrative.

In an arena where capital allocation and product innovation often command the spotlight, Time Finance has chosen to place operational backbone centre stage. The recent appointment of a seasoned operations leader signals a deliberate move to embed efficiency at every touchpoint of the asset finance cycle. This is more than a personnel change; it reflects a deeper conviction that streamlined workflows and refined systems will prove as pivotal to long‐term success as any front‐line sales initiative.

For more than two decades, the incoming operations chief honed her skills steering complex teams through evolving market landscapes. Her tenure at a notable competitor sharpened her instincts for process design and technology integration, qualities that now underpin Time Finance’s ambition to expand its lending book towards the £300 million mark. Those figures are seldom reached without a tightly orchestrated machine working behind the scenes. From credit assessment to deal execution, each stage must accommodate greater volumes without sacrificing the responsiveness that brokers and their SME clients value.

The lender’s strategic vision extends beyond headline targets. A recently unveiled three‐year plan underlines a commitment to sustainable expansion, with operational excellence cast as the foundation upon which new business volumes will rest. Building automated credit workflows and enhancing data visibility will deliver two critical advantages. First, it will allow underwriters to focus on higher‐value decisions rather than repetitive tasks. Second, it will strengthen risk controls by embedding guardrails within the system, reducing the margin for human error as transaction counts climb.

Investors will recognise that enhancing back‐office capabilities is no mere cost centre exercise. In an industry where margins can erode through inefficiencies and manual bottlenecks, a lean and digitally enabled infrastructure translates into improved underwriting throughput and faster time to funding. That efficiency advantage becomes a differentiator in a market where SMEs seek both speed and certainty. By concentrating resources on process optimisation, Time Finance is positioning itself to meet broker expectations for rapid responses while preserving credit quality.

This approach sits comfortably alongside recent hires in other divisions, reinforcing that the business is scaling in measured increments. The addition of new leadership in the invoice finance team, for example, broadens the firm’s toolkit for supporting working capital requirements across a diverse client base. Yet it is in the asset finance arm where the operational revamp promises the most immediate impact on growth trajectories. The firm’s managing director of asset finance has emphasised that the forthcoming period will demand a nimble mindset coupled with disciplined execution, a duality that has driven the choice of a chief operating officer whose track record spans system redesign and service excellence.

There is also a cultural dimension to this strategic pivot. By elevating operational leadership to a board‐level conversation, the firm signals to staff, brokers and stakeholders that process innovation carries equal weight to product strategy. That message fosters an environment in which continuous improvement becomes part of the organisational DNA rather than an afterthought. It also creates a framework for future investment in digital tools, whether through bespoke platforms or partnerships with fintech providers specialising in data analytics and workflow automation.

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) is an AIM-listed business specialising in the provision or arrangement of funding solutions to UK businesses seeking to access the finance they need to realise their growth plans. Time Finance can fund businesses or arrange funding with their trusted partners through Asset Finance, Invoice Finance, Business Loans, Vehicle Finance or Asset Based Lending.