BP Plc reports $2.4bn Q2 underlying profit, launches $750m buyback

BP plc

BP plc (LON:BP) has announced it Group results for the Second quarter and first half 2025(a)

Delivering our plan

Financial summary SecondFirstSecond FirstFirst
  quarterquarterquarter halfhalf
$ million 202520252024 20252024
Profit (loss) for the period attributable to bp shareholders 1,629687(129) 2,3162,134
Inventory holding (gains) losses*, net of tax 407(118)113 289(544)
Replacement cost (RC) profit (loss)* 2,036569(16) 2,6051,590
Net (favourable) adverse impact of adjusting items*, net of tax 3178122,772 1,1293,889
Underlying RC profit* 2,3531,3812,756 3,7345,479
Operating cash flow* 6,2712,8348,100 9,10513,109
Capital expenditure* (3,361)(3,623)(3,691) (6,984)(7,969)
Divestment and other proceeds(b) 1,356328760 1,6841,173
Net issue (repurchase) of shares (1,063)(1,847)(1,751) (2,910)(3,501)
Net debt*(c) 26,04326,96822,614 26,04322,614
Adjusted EBITDA* 9,9728,7019,639 18,67319,945
Underlying operating expenditure* 5,4575,3045,441 10,76110,952
Announced dividend per ordinary share (cents per share) 8.3208.0008.000 16.32015.270
Underlying RC profit per ordinary share* (cents) 15.038.7516.61 23.7632.86
Underlying RC profit per ADS* (dollars) 0.900.531.00 1.431.97

Highlights

•     Strong operational performance: 2Q25 underlying RC profit $2.4bn; 2Q25 operating cash flow $6.3bn; 2Q25 refining availability* 96.4%; 2Q25 plant reliability* 96.8%  

•     Enhancing our portfolio and progressing divestments: 5 major project* start-ups and 10 exploration discoveries year-to-date; agreement to sell Netherlands integrated mobility business and US onshore wind business; JERA Nex bp JV formation complete

•     Delivering structural cost reductions: $0.9bn 1H25 structural cost reductions*; $1.7bn now delivered against 2023 baseline.

•     Growing resilient dividend: 2Q25 dividend per ordinary share of 8.32 cents; in addition, announced $750 million share buyback for 2Q25

“This has been another strong quarter for bp operationally and strategically. We are delivering on our plan to grow the upstream and focus the downstream with reliability across both at >96%. So far this year we’ve brought five new oil and gas major projects onstream, sanctioned four more and made ten exploration discoveries, including the significant discovery in Bumerangue block in Brazil. Underlying earnings in our customers business are up around 50% compared to a year ago and trading has delivered well quarter-on-quarter during challenging conditions. Expected proceeds from completed or announced divestments have reached around $3 billion for the year and we have now delivered around $1.7 billion of structural cost reductions since the start of our programme. We have announced a dividend per ordinary share of 8.32 cents, an increase of 4%, and a further $750 million share buyback for the second quarter. We remain fully focused on delivering safely and reliably, investing with discipline and driving performance improvement – all in service of growing cash flow, returns and long-term shareholder value.”

Murray Auchincloss, Chief executive officer

9254T_1-2025-8-4Download
