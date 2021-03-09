Open Orphan New contract win with Oxford BioTherapeutics

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH), a rapidly growing specialist pharmaceutical services CRO and a world leader in vaccine and antiviral testing using human challenge clinical trials, announces its subsidiary Venn Life Sciences (“Venn”) has been awarded a contract for a study with Oxford BioTherapeutics, a clinical stage oncology company with a pipeline of immune-oncology and antibody-drug conjugate-based therapies.

This is a phase I, open-label, dose finding study which will be used to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary efficacy of OBT076, a CD205-directed antibody-drug conjugate, in recurrent and/or metastatic CD205-positive solid tumours and in women with CD205-positive HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer.

For this study, the Venn Paris team will deliver high-quality data management and statistics services. Venn’s team in Paris are highly regarded in the field as one of the leading providers in this area which is a perfect complement to the Company’s London offering. The study is due to start immediately.

Cathal Friel, Executive Chairman, Open Orphan, commented: “We are delighted to be in a position to announce another contract win for the Paris team. This deal further demonstrates Open Orphan’s ability to execute on its significant pipeline of contracts with important pharmaceutical businesses. “Oxford BioTherapeutics is a clinical stage oncology company with a pipeline of first-in-class therapies aiming to fulfil major unmet patient needs by targeting difficult-to-treat cancers. The Venn team are looking forward to assisting with the study and providing the preliminary data required to advance this breast cancer trial.”

Dr Rahim Fandi, MD, PhD Oxford BioTherapeutics CMO commented: “We are delighted to work with Venn and are sure that Oxford BioTherapeutics will benefit from their expertise.”