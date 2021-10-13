Open Orphan appoints highly experienced Yamin ‘Mo’ Khan to the board

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH), a rapidly growing specialist contract research organisation (CRO) and world leader in vaccine and antiviral testing using human challenge clinical trials, announced today the appointment of Yamin ‘Mo’ Khan as an Independent Non-Executive Director to the Board of Open Orphan with immediate effect. Mo will also Chair both the Audit and Risk and Nomination Committees.

Mo is a business leader and customer-focused CRO executive with over 25 years of global clinical research experience across clinical operations, project management, business development and executive management functions. He previously worked at Pharm-Olam International, a global CRO, from 2000-2019 across a variety of senior positions including Executive Vice President of Clinical Development and Global Director of Clinical Operations. Mo was a key leader in driving the expansion and growth of the company from a small niche European CRO to a global player with offices across all continents. Laterally, he led global business development at Pharm-Olam resulting in significant growth and a successful sale in 2017, delivering substantial returns to its shareholders. Prior to this he worked at Innovex and Quintiles CRO (IQVIA).

As part of Mo joining the Board, Michael Meade is stepping down from the Board with immediate effect. Michael joined the Board of Open Orphan as part of the acquisition of hVIVO and helped to steer the Company to the stronger and more successful position that it occupies today.

The disclosures required by Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies and Rule 5.22 (b) of Chapter 5: Additional Rules for the Euronext Growth Market operated by Euronext Dublin in respect of Mo are set out in the Appendix to this announcement.

Cathal Friel, Executive Chairman, Open Orphan, said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Mo Khan to the Board of Open Orphan. Mo has extensive CRO knowledge and experience in a fast growth business and will be an invaluable addition to the Company as we capitalise on our position as a leading European CRO and world leader in testing vaccines and therapeutics for infectious and respiratory diseases, as this market exponentially grows to an expected $250bn by 2025. We would also like to thank Michael Meade for all of his help and assistance in the 22 months since we acquired hVIVO, Michael’s knowledge of the City and his financial acumen has been invaluable to us.”