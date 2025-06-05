One Health targets rising demand in specialist foot and ankle care

Investors seeking exposure to the UK’s growing elective healthcare sector should take note of One Health Group’s expanding footprint in foot and ankle surgery, a high-demand specialty where clinical precision meets scalable opportunity.

One Health Group, a Sheffield-based provider of NHS-funded elective surgical care, is making significant strides in foot and ankle treatments. With a network of over 35 outpatient clinics and a team of approximately 130 NHS-trained consultants, the company is addressing a critical area of musculoskeletal health that affects millions across the UK.

The foot and ankle comprise a complex system of 28 bones, 33 joints, and over 100 ligaments, making them susceptible to a range of conditions, from sports injuries to degenerative diseases. One Health’s comprehensive service offering includes both non-invasive and surgical interventions, such as Achilles tendon repairs, total ankle replacements, and subtalar fusions. These procedures are supported by advanced diagnostics, including MRI and CT scans, ensuring accurate assessments and tailored treatment plans.

A key differentiator for One Health is its commitment to continuity of care. Patients are managed by the same consultant throughout their treatment journey, enhancing trust and improving outcomes. This approach is exemplified by consultants like Mr. Matthew Morris, a specialist in lower limb surgery with international training and a focus on foot and ankle procedures. His expertise, combined with the company’s patient-centric model, has garnered a 95.3% inpatient satisfaction rate as of March 2025.

Operational efficiency is another hallmark of One Health’s model. The average waiting time from consultation to treatment ranges between 2 to 12 weeks, significantly shorter than many NHS pathways. This rapid turnaround not only benefits patients but also positions the company favorably in contracts with NHS commissioners seeking to reduce elective surgery backlogs.

Financially, One Health’s focus on high-demand specialties like foot and ankle surgery offers a resilient revenue stream. The company treats approximately 17,000 new patients annually, with foot and ankle procedures representing a significant portion of this volume. The combination of specialized services, patient satisfaction, and efficient operations makes One Health an attractive proposition for investors interested in the healthcare sector.

