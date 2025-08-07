Follow us on:

Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR.L): A Resilient Player in Retail Real Estate with a Strong Dividend Yield

Broker Ratings

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR), listed on the London Stock Exchange, is a noteworthy player in the UK real estate investment trust sector, particularly within the retail sub-sector. With a market capitalisation of $1.01 billion, the company has carved a niche focusing on grocery properties—a critical component of the national infrastructure, especially given the omnichannel nature of modern grocery retailing.

As of the latest trading session, SUPR shares are priced at 81.4 GBp, hovering comfortably within its 52-week range of 65.50 to 86.80 GBp. The stock’s stability is reflected by its negligible price change, a 0.40 GBp increase, which underscores its appeal as a steady income-generating asset.

The company’s valuation metrics present a mixed picture. The forward P/E ratio stands at an eye-catching 1,326.16, suggesting that investors may be paying a premium for the company’s future earnings potential. However, traditional valuation measures such as the PEG ratio and Price/Book are not available, hinting at the complexity and unique nature of assessing REITs like Supermarket Income.

Performance-wise, the company reports a healthy revenue growth of 10.00%, with an EPS of 0.06. Its return on equity is a respectable 6.21%, though the free cash flow figure of -£14,759,625 suggests challenges in liquidity management—a common issue in capital-intensive sectors like real estate.

Supermarket Income REIT stands out with its robust dividend yield of 7.56%, positioning it as an attractive option for income-focused investors. However, the payout ratio of 108.48% raises questions about the sustainability of these dividends, as it currently exceeds the company’s earnings. Investors should keep a close watch on the company’s ability to maintain such yields in the long term.

The analyst community is cautiously optimistic about SUPR, with 2 buy ratings and 4 hold ratings, and no sell recommendations. The stock’s target price range is 73.00 to 90.00 GBp, with an average target of 82.40 GBp, indicating a potential upside of 1.23%. This suggests that while the stock might not be a high-growth candidate, it offers stability and income potential.

Technical indicators show that the stock is trading close to its 50-day moving average of 82.25, but well above the 200-day moving average of 74.73, reflecting a positive trend over the longer term. The RSI (14) at 48.04 suggests neither overbought nor oversold conditions, while the MACD at -0.45, below the signal line of -0.59, indicates a cautious bearish sentiment in the short term.

Supermarket Income REIT’s strategic focus on grocery properties leased to leading UK and European supermarket operators ensures a diversified and secure income stream. The assets benefit from long-dated, inflation-linked leases, offering a hedge against inflationary pressures—a valuable trait in today’s economic climate. Managed by Atrato Capital Limited, the company’s investment adviser, SUPR aims for progressive dividends and capital appreciation, making it a compelling choice for investors seeking stability and income in the real estate sector.

For investors, Supermarket Income REIT plc presents a unique opportunity to gain exposure to a resilient segment of the retail market. While the high payout ratio and negative free cash flow warrant caution, the company’s strategic positioning and strong dividend yield offer significant appeal in an increasingly uncertain economic landscape.

