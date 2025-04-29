Follow us on:

One Health Group accelerates expansion amid soaring demand

One Health Group plc

One Health Group is making bold strides in the healthcare sector, with an impressive financial year that is redefining the company’s future. With rising demand for NHS-funded procedures and strong investor backing, One Health Group is solidifying its place as a trusted, expanding force in the healthcare market. This article unveils the scale of their success, their ambitious investment plans, and how they are tackling NHS waiting times head-on.

Sheffield-based One Health Group has delivered a powerful performance over the past twelve months, strengthening its position as a vital provider of NHS surgical procedures. The company, which operates across orthopaedics, general surgery, and various specialisms, recorded a 22 per cent increase in revenue to £28 million for the year ending March 2025. This robust growth has been underpinned by a 28 per cent surge in new patient referrals and a 14 per cent rise in surgical operations carried out across its nine partner hospitals.

Following a highly successful AIM listing in March, the Group secured £7.8 million in fresh investment. These funds are being channelled into the development of a new surgical hub in the North of England, a move designed to further ease NHS backlogs and meet growing patient needs with greater efficiency.

Chief Executive Adam Binns praised the company’s performance, highlighting that organic growth continues to exceed expectations even ahead of the new hub’s opening. One Health Group has set new records for NHS patients selecting its services through the Patient Choice programme, signalling increased confidence and satisfaction among patients. This achievement is further echoed by the growing number of surgeons choosing to partner with One Health, drawn by the organisation’s commitment to delivering timely, high-quality healthcare.

The company’s strategy of collaborating directly with local NHS Trusts has also unlocked a valuable new revenue stream, supporting Trusts in managing internal waiting lists and significantly reducing pressure on hospital resources. This approach not only benefits patients but also reinforces One Health Group’s reputation as a key partner to the NHS.

With their business model of providing free-at-the-point-of-delivery surgical care gaining wider adoption, One Health Group is strategically positioned for continued growth. Leadership remains focused on expanding the Group’s role in alleviating waiting lists, driven by the principle that high-quality surgical care should be accessible and prompt.

Investors are showing strong interest, recognising the company’s operational excellence, innovative service model, and the wider market demand that continues to fuel its momentum. One Health Group’s future plans, underpinned by a confident leadership team and a compelling growth strategy, offer a dynamic opportunity for stakeholders aligned with the future of healthcare delivery.

One Health Group PLC (LON:OHGR) are a team of Consultant Surgeons and Healthcare managers working with the NHS to provide faster, local and expert care in Orthopaedics, Spinal, General Surgery and Gynaecology.

