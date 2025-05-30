One Health Group fast-tracks NHS patient referrals

Investors seeking opportunities in the healthcare sector should take note of One Health Group’s innovative approach to patient referrals. By simplifying the referral process through the NHS e-Referral system, One Health Group is not only enhancing patient experience but also positioning itself as a leader in efficient healthcare delivery.

One Health Group has revolutionised the patient referral process by integrating with the NHS e-Referral system, allowing General Practitioners (GPs) to refer patients directly to their services. This integration ensures that patients can access specialist consultations swiftly, often within 2 to 4 weeks of referral. Such efficiency addresses the longstanding issue of prolonged waiting times in the NHS, offering patients timely access to necessary treatments.

The company’s commitment to patient-centric care is evident in its structured referral pathway. Once a GP identifies the need for surgical intervention, they can seamlessly refer the patient to One Health Group. The Patient Liaison Team then contacts the patient to confirm appointments, ensuring clear communication and reducing administrative burdens on both patients and healthcare providers.

This streamlined process not only benefits patients but also enhances the operational efficiency of One Health Group. By reducing bottlenecks in the referral system, the company can manage patient flow more effectively, leading to better resource allocation and improved patient outcomes. Such operational excellence is a testament to the company’s strategic vision and its focus on delivering high-quality healthcare services.

From an investment perspective, One Health Group’s integration with the NHS e-Referral system positions it advantageously within the UK healthcare landscape. The ability to offer timely consultations and treatments makes the company an attractive option for patients seeking alternatives to traditional NHS pathways. This competitive edge could translate into increased patient volumes and, consequently, revenue growth.

Furthermore, the company’s emphasis on patient satisfaction, as evidenced by its 95.3% inpatient recommendation rate, underscores its commitment to quality care. Such high satisfaction levels can lead to positive word-of-mouth referrals, further enhancing the company’s reputation and market share.

One Health Group PLC (LON:OHGR) are a team of Consultant Surgeons and Healthcare managers working with the NHS to provide faster, local and expert care in Orthopaedics, Spinal, General Surgery and Gynaecology.