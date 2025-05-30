Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

One Health Group fast-tracks NHS patient referrals

One Health Group plc

Investors seeking opportunities in the healthcare sector should take note of One Health Group’s innovative approach to patient referrals. By simplifying the referral process through the NHS e-Referral system, One Health Group is not only enhancing patient experience but also positioning itself as a leader in efficient healthcare delivery.

One Health Group has revolutionised the patient referral process by integrating with the NHS e-Referral system, allowing General Practitioners (GPs) to refer patients directly to their services. This integration ensures that patients can access specialist consultations swiftly, often within 2 to 4 weeks of referral. Such efficiency addresses the longstanding issue of prolonged waiting times in the NHS, offering patients timely access to necessary treatments.

The company’s commitment to patient-centric care is evident in its structured referral pathway. Once a GP identifies the need for surgical intervention, they can seamlessly refer the patient to One Health Group. The Patient Liaison Team then contacts the patient to confirm appointments, ensuring clear communication and reducing administrative burdens on both patients and healthcare providers.

This streamlined process not only benefits patients but also enhances the operational efficiency of One Health Group. By reducing bottlenecks in the referral system, the company can manage patient flow more effectively, leading to better resource allocation and improved patient outcomes. Such operational excellence is a testament to the company’s strategic vision and its focus on delivering high-quality healthcare services.

From an investment perspective, One Health Group’s integration with the NHS e-Referral system positions it advantageously within the UK healthcare landscape. The ability to offer timely consultations and treatments makes the company an attractive option for patients seeking alternatives to traditional NHS pathways. This competitive edge could translate into increased patient volumes and, consequently, revenue growth.

Furthermore, the company’s emphasis on patient satisfaction, as evidenced by its 95.3% inpatient recommendation rate, underscores its commitment to quality care. Such high satisfaction levels can lead to positive word-of-mouth referrals, further enhancing the company’s reputation and market share.

One Health Group PLC (LON:OHGR) are a team of Consultant Surgeons and Healthcare managers working with the NHS to provide faster, local and expert care in Orthopaedics, Spinal, General Surgery and Gynaecology.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

One Health Group plc

One Health Group FY25 revenue up 22%, record NHS demand

One Health Group plc's trading update highlights impressive growth in NHS-funded procedures. Discover their revenue surge, new contracts, and plans for expansion.
One Health Group

One Health Group submits full planning application for first Surgical Hub

One Health Group plc has exchanged contracts to acquire land for its first Surgical Hub in Northern England, with planning approval anticipated soon.
One Health Group plc

One Health Group raises £7.8 million, Admission to AIM

One Health Group plc has officially joined AIM, raising £7.8 million for its first surgical hub, enhancing patient care and operational efficiency in NHS-funded procedures.
One Health Group plc

One Health Group plc raises £7.5m and plans AIM listing 

The Company confirms the anticipated admission of the Enlarged Issued Share Capital of the Company to trading on AIM on 20 March 2025.
One Health Group

One Health Group raised £0.2 million in Retail Offer

One Health Group plc (AQSE:OHGR) announces successful Retail and Placing Offer with a capital raise of £7.5M, boosting shareholder opportunities.
One Health Group

One Health Group to raise gross proceeds of £8.0 million, admission to AIM

One Health Group plc (AQSE:OHGR) announces a £8 million fundraising to support its first surgical hub, with offers for shareholders and retail investors.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.