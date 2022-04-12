Twitter
Nuformix second tranche of Lanstead subscription shares

Nuformix plc

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX), a pharmaceutical development company targeting unmet medical needs in fibrosis and oncology via drug repurposing, has announced that further to the notifications of 14 December 2021 and 17 January 2022 relating to its subscription and associated sharing arrangements with Lanstead Capital Investors L.P., application has now been made for trading on the Standard Segment of the Official List and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange for the second tranche of the subscription, comprising 88,000,000 Ordinary Shares for gross proceeds of £1,320,000 and the associated 5,700,000 Second Value Payment Shares.

Full details of the subscription and associated sharing agreements and the Second Value Payment Shares are set out in the earlier announcements referenced above.

Admission and dealings in the Second Subscription Shares and the Second Value Payment Shares, all of which will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares, are expected to commence at 8.00 am on 14 April 2022.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission of the Second Subscription Shares and the Second Value Payment Shares the Company’s enlarged issued share capital will comprise 709,309,368 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.  The figure of 709,309,368 Ordinary Shares may therefore be used by shareholders in Nuformix plc as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Nuformix plc

Nuformix plc

