Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Nuformix secures positive EMA opinion for orphan drug status in IPF

Nuformix

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX), a pharmaceutical development company targeting unmet medical needs in fibrosis and oncology via drug repurposing, has announced, further to the Company’s announcement on 28 January 2025, that it has received notification from the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products of its positive opinion regarding Orphan Drug Designation in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) for tranilast, the active drug substance enabled for inhaled delivery in Nuformix’s NXP002 lead programme.

EMA ODD is granted to drugs intended for the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of life-threatening or chronically debilitating conditions affecting no more than five in 10,000 individuals in the European Union (EU). In its communication, the COMP confirmed that NXP002 satisfies the criteria for orphan designation and that the Company has established that NXP002 has the potential to be of significant benefit to those affected by IPF. The COMP also concluded that NXP002’s additive effect in combination with anti-fibrotic agents, as well its potential to be used in patients intolerant to these medicines constituted a clinically relevant advantage.

The Company now awaits the European Commission’s final ratification of the EMA opinion, which is expected to be received within a 30-day period.

Dr Dan Gooding, Executive Director, Nuformix, said: “We are delighted to receive news of the COMPs positive opinion regarding NXP002’s eligibility for Orphan Drug Designation in IPF, a high-mortality rare disease, in urgent need of new treatments.

“The EMA’s procedure for awarding ODD status involves considerable scientific scrutiny. Therefore, the opinion serves as powerful independent third-party validation of NXP002’s underlying scientific rationale and existing data supporting its potential efficacy in treating fibrotic lung diseases such as IPF. In addition to this validation, there are numerous developmental and commercial incentives to securing ODD status for NXP002, including 10 years marketing exclusivity, all of which would be transferable to future licensing partners. The COMP’s opinion also underscores the significant unmet need for patients, in spite of the fact that treatments have been approved in the EU. We will now progress to applying for US FDA orphan drug designation. Given the EMA’s positive opinion, we are hopeful that the US FDA would conclude similarly. We have shared the EMA’s opinion with potential future licensing partners and will provide further updates in due course as appropriate.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Nuformix plc

Nuformix advances NXP002 programme with £168,750 Placing

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX) raises £168,750 for fibrosis drug development through a new share placing, advancing its NXP002 programme and corporate goals.
Nuformix plc

Nuformix plc Annual Results for the period ended 30 September 2024

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX) targets unmet needs in fibrosis and oncology via drug repurposing, focusing on partnering its NXP002 lead program for IPF and PPF.
Nuformix plc

Nuformix submits NXP002 Orphan Drug Designation Application to EMA

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX) advances NXP002 for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, applying for Orphan Drug Designation with European Medicines Agency.
Nuformix plc

Nuformix submits NXP002 Orphan Drug Designation draft application

Nuformix plc targets fibrosis and oncology needs through drug repurposing, submitting a draft for EMA Orphan Drug Designation for NXP002 in IPF.
Nuformix plc

Nuformix Executive Director discusses patent updates, interim results and future plans (LON:NFX)

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX) Executive Director Dr. Dan Gooding reveals insights on new patents for NXP002 & NXP004, interim results, and future plans in an exclusive interview.

Nuformix Secures Key Patents and Outlines Future Plans for NXP002 and NXP004 (VIDEO)

Nuformix Plc provides a patent update for its NXP002 and NXP004 programs in fibrosis and oncology. Learn more in this interview with Executive Director Dr. Dan Gooding.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.