Novagold Resources Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 83.6% Upside

Novagold Resources Inc. which can be found using ticker (NG) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 10 with the average target price sitting at $11.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $5.99 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 83.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $5.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to $5.33. The market capitalization for the company is $1,984m. Find out more information at: https://www.novagold.com

The potential market cap would be $3,643m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.