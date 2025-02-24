National Grid plc to sell its Renewables business to Brookfield Asset Management

National Grid plc (LON:NG) has announced that it has agreed to sell its National Grid Renewables US onshore renewables business to Brookfield Asset Management and its institutional partners including Brookfield Renewable Partners.This transaction is another important step in delivering National Grid’s previously communicated strategy to focus on networks and streamline our business, as announced in May 2024.

The terms of the transaction imply an enterprise value for National Grid Renewables of $1.735 billion. The final cash consideration will be subject to customary completion adjustments.

Completion of the transaction will be subject to certain consents and regulatory approvals. Subject to these clearances, National Grid expects that the transaction will complete in the first half of the financial year ending 31 March 2026.