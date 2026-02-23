Follow us on:

Natural gas rebounds on export strength and weather shift

Valeura Energy

Natural gas futures are moving higher as investors reassess the balance between export demand, weather conditions and supply trends. Strong liquefied natural gas export volumes combined with forecasts for colder temperatures have altered short-term expectations, prompting renewed interest in a market that had recently experienced sharp volatility.

Flows to U.S. LNG export terminals have remained close to record levels, reinforcing the structural demand base for American gas. Elevated exports effectively reduce the volume available for domestic storage and consumption, tightening the supply picture even when overall production remains solid.

At the same time, updated weather projections point to a stretch of colder-than-expected conditions. This has prompted expectations of stronger heating demand and accelerated storage withdrawals. While inventories are not at extreme levels, they sit below longer-term averages, which increases the market’s sensitivity to shifts in consumption.

Valeura Energy Inc (TSX:VLE) is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders. The Company has a strong balance sheet positioning it for potential inorganic growth opportunities in the near/medium-term, and substantial longer-term upside potential through an operated deep, tight gas play. 

