Valeura sets drilling record, expands 2026 plans

Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy has completed a development drilling campaign offshore Thailand that reinforces its ability to sustain output from mature assets while maintaining operational discipline. The work, conducted on the Jasmine and Ban Yen oil fields in the Gulf of Thailand under the B5/27 production licence, resulted in eight new horizontal producers and one deviated well, all of which are now onstream.

Among the most notable outcomes of the campaign was the successful drilling of a 3,875-ft horizontal interval in the JSB-28ST2H well. This is believed to be the longest horizontal section ever drilled in the Gulf of Thailand and demonstrates Valeura’s ability to maximise reservoir contact in established fields. The extended lateral is part of a broader strategy to increase ultimate recovery from zones already known to contain oil but previously accessed via shorter wellbores.

In two cases, the company drilled sidetracks from existing wells using pre-installed 7-inch casing, reducing the amount of new infrastructure required while also saving rig time. These operational choices reflect a broader effort to contain drilling costs and minimise risk, particularly in structurally complex reservoirs where traditional approaches may offer less efficient outcomes. Across all new wells, Valeura installed autonomous inflow control devices as part of its standard completion design.

Valeura Energy Inc (TSX:VLE) is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders. The Company has a strong balance sheet positioning it for potential inorganic growth opportunities in the near/medium-term, and substantial longer-term upside potential through an operated deep, tight gas play. 

