Valeura Energy Delivers Strong Operational Momentum in Thailand – Canaccord Genuity

Valeura Energy Inc. (LON:VLE), the Southeast Asia-focussed oil and gas producer, continues to deliver robust operational performance and strategic progress, despite trimming its near-term production forecast. In its latest research note, Canaccord Genuity maintains its Buy rating on the stock, highlighting the company’s growing footprint, financial strength, and new exploration upside in Thailand.

In the third quarter of 2025, Valeura reported average production of 23,000 barrels of oil per day (kbopd), up from 21.4 kbopd in Q2. This was driven primarily by the standout performance from the Nong Yao field, which surged to 11.6 kbopd following a highly successful drilling campaign. This marked a notable increase from the previous 8.0 kbopd, demonstrating Valeura’s ability to execute and deliver from its core assets.

Analyst Charlie Sharp at Canaccord Genuity commented, “Strong performance from the Nong Yao field, up to 11.6 kbopd after recent completion of a highly successful drilling programme (8.0 kbopd before).” This operational success underscores the asset’s pivotal role in Valeura’s production base.

While output from Jasmine and Wassana was lower than expected, Jasmine is currently undergoing infill development drilling, and Wassana remains on track for redevelopment with first oil targeted in Q2 2027. As a result, Canaccord adjusted its full-year production estimate slightly to 23.0 kbopd from 24.3 kbopd.

Despite the modest downgrade, Valeura’s financial position remains exceptionally strong. The company exited Q3 with $248 million in cash and zero debt, and an additional $37 million expected from September liftings. This financial flexibility positions the company well for upcoming investments and potential growth.

In a notable strategic development, Valeura has secured entry into two promising licences in Thailand – G1/65 and G3/65 – through a farm-in agreement. With a 40% working interest, Valeura is partnering with PTT Exploration and Production, one of the region’s leading operators. Sharp sees meaningful upside here, stating the licences “offer considerable near- and long-term running room.”

Meanwhile, in Turkey, operations are set to resume in the Thrace Basin deep gas play, where new partner Transatlantic Petroleum will fund the re-entry of the Devepinar-1 well, potentially unlocking additional value.

Financial and Operational Highlights – FY 2025 Outlook

Average Production : Expected at 23.0 kbopd

: Expected at 23.0 kbopd Q3 2025 Cash : $248 million, with no debt

: $248 million, with no debt Sales : $509.2 million (2025E)

: $509.2 million (2025E) Operating Cash Flow : $266 million (2025E)

: $266 million (2025E) Net Cash: $285 million (2025E)

Despite trimming its price target from C$12.10 to C$11.60, Canaccord emphasises that its valuation only partially reflects the upside from the new licences in Thailand, and assigns no value yet to the Turkish assets, suggesting further potential remains untapped.

Charlie Sharp summarised the investment case clearly: “The underlying cashflow generation, balance sheet strength, and emerging growth potential particularly in the new Thailand licences, provide a highly attractive investment opportunity in our view.”

On a Final Note

Valeura Energy continues to demonstrate operational resilience, financial strength, and a clear vision for growth across Southeast Asia. With multiple value drivers, a debt-free balance sheet, and supportive partners, the company remains well-positioned for long-term success. Investors seeking exposure to well-managed, oil-weighted production with exploration upside should keep Valeura firmly on their radar.