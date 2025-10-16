Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Valeura Energy Delivers Strong Operational Momentum in Thailand – Canaccord Genuity

Valeura Energy
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Valeura Energy Inc. (LON:VLE), the Southeast Asia-focussed oil and gas producer, continues to deliver robust operational performance and strategic progress, despite trimming its near-term production forecast. In its latest research note, Canaccord Genuity maintains its Buy rating on the stock, highlighting the company’s growing footprint, financial strength, and new exploration upside in Thailand.

In the third quarter of 2025, Valeura reported average production of 23,000 barrels of oil per day (kbopd), up from 21.4 kbopd in Q2. This was driven primarily by the standout performance from the Nong Yao field, which surged to 11.6 kbopd following a highly successful drilling campaign. This marked a notable increase from the previous 8.0 kbopd, demonstrating Valeura’s ability to execute and deliver from its core assets.

Analyst Charlie Sharp at Canaccord Genuity commented, “Strong performance from the Nong Yao field, up to 11.6 kbopd after recent completion of a highly successful drilling programme (8.0 kbopd before).” This operational success underscores the asset’s pivotal role in Valeura’s production base.

While output from Jasmine and Wassana was lower than expected, Jasmine is currently undergoing infill development drilling, and Wassana remains on track for redevelopment with first oil targeted in Q2 2027. As a result, Canaccord adjusted its full-year production estimate slightly to 23.0 kbopd from 24.3 kbopd.

Despite the modest downgrade, Valeura’s financial position remains exceptionally strong. The company exited Q3 with $248 million in cash and zero debt, and an additional $37 million expected from September liftings. This financial flexibility positions the company well for upcoming investments and potential growth.

In a notable strategic development, Valeura has secured entry into two promising licences in Thailand – G1/65 and G3/65 – through a farm-in agreement. With a 40% working interest, Valeura is partnering with PTT Exploration and Production, one of the region’s leading operators. Sharp sees meaningful upside here, stating the licences “offer considerable near- and long-term running room.”

Meanwhile, in Turkey, operations are set to resume in the Thrace Basin deep gas play, where new partner Transatlantic Petroleum will fund the re-entry of the Devepinar-1 well, potentially unlocking additional value.

Financial and Operational Highlights – FY 2025 Outlook

  • Average Production: Expected at 23.0 kbopd
  • Q3 2025 Cash: $248 million, with no debt
  • Sales: $509.2 million (2025E)
  • Operating Cash Flow: $266 million (2025E)
  • Net Cash: $285 million (2025E)

Despite trimming its price target from C$12.10 to C$11.60, Canaccord emphasises that its valuation only partially reflects the upside from the new licences in Thailand, and assigns no value yet to the Turkish assets, suggesting further potential remains untapped.

Charlie Sharp summarised the investment case clearly: “The underlying cashflow generation, balance sheet strength, and emerging growth potential particularly in the new Thailand licences, provide a highly attractive investment opportunity in our view.”

On a Final Note

Valeura Energy continues to demonstrate operational resilience, financial strength, and a clear vision for growth across Southeast Asia. With multiple value drivers, a debt-free balance sheet, and supportive partners, the company remains well-positioned for long-term success. Investors seeking exposure to well-managed, oil-weighted production with exploration upside should keep Valeura firmly on their radar.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Valeura Energy

    Valeura’s offshore Thailand momentum points to deeper intent

    Valeura’s latest drilling campaign in the Gulf of Thailand lifted output and revealed new oil zones, reinforcing its strategy of long-life production through disciplined expansion.
    Valeura Energy

    Valeura Energy forms Türkiye deep gas joint venture

    Valeura Energy has entered into a joint venture with Transatlantic Petroleum to explore and develop deep gas formations in the Thrace basin, northwest Türkiye.
    Valeura Energy

    Valeura Energy reports Q3 production growth and strong cash position

    Valeura Energy has reported a solid operational performance for Q3 2025, driven by a successful ten-well drilling campaign at its Nong Yao field in the Gulf of Thailand.
    Valeura Energy

    Valeura balancing energy strength with digital momentum

    Valeura Energy combines financial strength with digital innovation, offering investors a differentiated path in the evolving energy landscape.
    Valeura Energy

    Valeura Energy ranked No. 1 on Canada’s Top Growing Companies list

    Valeura Energy has secured the top spot in Report on Business magazine’s 2025 ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, achieving 20,064% revenue growth over three years.
    Valeura Energy

    Valeura Energy aligning strategy with regional opportunities

    Valeura Energy is carving out a distinctive role in Southeast Asia with a strategy that blends immediate offshore oil production with longer-term growth options.

    Latest BrokerTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple