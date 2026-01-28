LNG expansion sets stage for rebound in global gas demand

Global demand for natural gas is expected to regain momentum in 2026, according to the International Energy Agency, following a slower period in 2025. The shift comes as a substantial increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply begins to reshape international markets.

The IEA’s latest quarterly gas market report outlines a return to annual growth of nearly 2% in 2026, supported by the largest increase in LNG capacity seen since 2019. Roughly 40 billion cubic metres of new LNG output is forecast to come online during the year, with the majority sourced from the United States, Mexico and Canada. This surge follows years of tight supply conditions and reflects the culmination of investment decisions made prior to 2022, now entering the delivery phase.

This expansion is helping to ease market constraints and improve liquidity, with LNG becoming more destination-flexible and globally traded.

