nanosynth group appoint Andrew Stedman and Peter Gray to the board

Nanosynth Group

nanosynth group appoint Andrew Stedman as Chief Financial Officer and Peter Gray as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

nanosynth Group plc (LON:NNN), the AIM quoted company specialising in the synthesis and application of nanoparticles to create new and improve existing products, has announced the appointments of Andrew Stedman as Chief Financial Officer and Peter Gray as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect. Both positions will be board roles.

Andrew Stedman was appointed as the Company’s non-board Chief Financial Officer on 7 February 2022. Andrew has considerable experience and a proven track record of driving incremental cash value whilst delivering on strategic growth strategies, across numerous market sectors.  Andrew has previously led commercial finance, transformation, and product launches at listed Company’s such as Ricoh PLC and Dixons Carphone PLC.  Andrew brings the experience of a well-rounded and highly commercial finance leader with substantial M&A and deal exposure, skills closely aligned to our strategic objectives.

Peter Gray has a wealth of experience in corporate and M&A transactions. Peter graduated with degrees in Law and Commerce from Melbourne University in 1984 and then worked in the corporate finance department at Minter Ellison (Melbourne) before moving to Clifford Chance, the leading international law firm. After completing an MBA in Finance, Peter then joined Cavendish Corporate Finance in 1994 which has subsequently merged with small and mid-cap listed corporate finance and broking house finnCap which listed on AIM in December 2018. Peter is currently employed as a partner of finnCap Cavendish a trading name of finnCap Group plc. Peter is also a frequent lecturer and author on the subject of mergers and acquisitions.

Mark Duffin, Chief Executive of nanosynth Group, commented:

“We are delighted that both Andrew and Peter have agreed to join the Board and, on behalf of all the Directors, we welcome them and very much look forward to working with them. The pair bring extensive experience and I have no doubt that they will quickly become extremely valuable members of the Board.”

The following information is disclosed pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in relation to Andrew John Christian Stedman (aged 43):

 Current directorships and/or partnerships:Former directorships and/or partnerships (within the last five years):
Ertominiz LimitedThorin Ltd

 The following information is disclosed pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in relation to Peter James Gray (aged 61):

 Current directorships and/or partnerships:Former directorships and/or partnerships (within the last five years):
NoneCavendish Corporate Finance (UK) Limited

Peter Gray was previously an LLP member of Cavendish Corporate Finance LLP.

