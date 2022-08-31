nanosynth group announce successful trial results with Volz Holdings

nanosynth Group plc (LON:NNN), the AIM quoted company specialising in the synthesis and application of nanoparticles to create new and improve existing products, has today announced successful trial results with Volz Holdings v.o.s (“Volz”) to enable both companies to develop a standard retro-fit to media production lines, that allows for the incorporation of the Company’s antiviral technology into heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (“HVAC”) units.

With the completion of the latest trial production run, Volz is now carrying out process improvements to enable more efficient and consistent production of safe and reliable media for the end user. The environmental impact of the treated media was evaluated and determined to be classified as non-hazardous materials that can be disposed of or recycled without restriction.

The UK’s Health and Safety Executive (“HSE”) has completed all of its checks and has approved Pharm 2 Farm Limited (“P2F”), one of the Company’s subsidiaries, for REACH UK registration (UK Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and restriction of Chemicals). The HSE has now allocated P2F to the appropriate substance tonnage band, which will allow the production and distribution of up to 100 tonnes of copper oxide nano-material per year. This exceeds the Company’s preliminary year one forecast copper oxide nano-material sales requirements for the antiviral HVAC market, enabling the Company to quickly expand into other antipathogenic projects.