Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

nanosynth group announce successful trial results with Volz Holdings

Nanosynth Group

nanosynth Group plc (LON:NNN), the AIM quoted company specialising in the synthesis and application of nanoparticles to create new and improve existing products, has today announced successful trial results with Volz Holdings v.o.s (“Volz”) to enable both companies to develop a standard retro-fit to media production lines, that allows for  the incorporation of the Company’s antiviral technology into heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (“HVAC”) units.

With the completion of the latest trial production run, Volz is now carrying out process improvements to enable more efficient and consistent production of safe and reliable media for the end user. The environmental impact of the treated media was evaluated and determined to be classified as non-hazardous materials that can be disposed of or recycled without restriction.

The UK’s Health and Safety Executive (“HSE”) has completed all of its checks and has approved Pharm 2 Farm Limited (“P2F”), one of the Company’s subsidiaries,  for REACH UK registration (UK Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and restriction of Chemicals).  The HSE has now allocated P2F to the appropriate substance tonnage band, which will allow the production and distribution of up to 100 tonnes of copper oxide nano-material per year. This exceeds the Company’s preliminary year one forecast copper oxide nano-material sales requirements for the antiviral HVAC market, enabling the Company to quickly expand into other antipathogenic projects.

Mark Duffin, CEO of nanosynth Group commented: “We are delighted by these extremely positive trial results and the important REACH UK registration which will allow our partner, Volz, to apply our antiviral technology to all of their products. This has the potential to lead to wider adoption by the global filtration industry. A pipeline of interest is already at an advanced stage, and we are hopeful that this will lead to considerable sales for our first to market antiviral product.”

You might also enjoy reading  National Retail Properties - Consensus Indicates Potential 7.9% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.