nanosynth Group confident about the near term prospects of the business

nanosynth group plc (LON:NNN), the AIM quoted company specialising in the synthesis and application of nanoparticles to create new and improve existing products, has presented its unaudited half yearly report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022.

Operational highlights for the period:

· Successful trial results with Volz Holdings and REACH UK registration

o Creating potential to lead to wider adoption by the global filtration industry

o Pipeline of interest is already at an advanced stage

· Joint development agreement with a global wellness company for their first project in the cosmetics market

o On successful completion, opportunity to enter into an exclusive commercial agreement for the supply of nanoparticles for this cosmetics market

· New share subscription agreement to raise £2,942,500

o Proceeds to be used primarily to fund its working capital requirements as the Group looks to commercialise its bespoke nanoparticle technology

· Directors continue to purchase shares in the Company

o Confidence in considerable potential of the Group’s nanoparticle technology

· Strengthened Board

o New board members enhance commercial expertise and corporate governance