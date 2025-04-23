Follow us on:

Nanoco rides quantum dot wave as market surges 42%

Nanoco

The quantum dot display industry is experiencing a significant upswing, with revenues for quantum dot films and diffuser plates growing by 42% year-over-year in 2024, according to Counterpoint Research. This surge is largely driven by the adoption of QD-LCD and MiniLED TVs, as well as the introduction of quantum dots in Apple’s MacBook Pro. Amidst this growth, Nanoco Group plc stands out as a key player, leveraging its cadmium-free quantum dot technology to meet the increasing demand for sustainable and high-performance display materials.

Nanoco’s strategic focus on cadmium-free quantum dots positions it advantageously in a market increasingly concerned with environmental sustainability and regulatory compliance. The company’s proprietary CFQD® technology offers a non-toxic alternative to traditional cadmium-based quantum dots, aligning with global trends towards greener electronics. This innovation not only caters to the display sector but also extends to applications in sensing, lighting, and life sciences, broadening Nanoco’s market reach.

Financially, Nanoco has demonstrated resilience and strategic foresight. The company reported revenues and other operating income of £7.9 million, with a secure cash position of £20.3 million at the end of the fiscal year. This financial stability is further bolstered by a successful litigation outcome against Samsung, resulting in a $150 million settlement and licensing agreement, of which £33 million was returned to shareholders. The remaining funds are earmarked for operational enhancements, including the development of a new wafer device facility aimed at accelerating research cycles and improving gross margins.

Leadership changes have also been instrumental in steering Nanoco towards growth. The appointment of Jalal Bagherli, CBE, as Chairman brings valuable industry experience, particularly from his tenure at Dialog Semiconductor. Under his guidance, along with CEO Dmitry Shashkov and Global Business Director Jai Subramanian, Nanoco is intensifying its commercialisation efforts and expanding its global partnerships.

Nanoco’s commitment to innovation is evident in its ongoing projects and collaborations. The company is engaged in advanced discussions with major Asian chemical companies to further develop quantum dot materials for various applications. Additionally, Nanoco’s joint development agreement with STMicroelectronics for second-generation sensing materials underscores its dedication to advancing quantum dot technology in the sensing market.

Looking ahead, Nanoco is poised to capitalise on the growing demand for quantum dot technologies across multiple sectors. The company’s robust IP portfolio, validated by the Samsung settlement, and its scalable manufacturing capabilities position it well to meet the anticipated market expansion. Analysts project that Nanoco’s revenue could reach $10.7 million by 2025, reflecting the company’s strategic investments and market positioning.

Nanoco Group PLC (LON:NANO) leads the world in the research, development and large-scale manufacture of heavy metal-free nanomaterials for use in displays, lighting, vertical farming, solar energy and bio-imaging.

