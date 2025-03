Nanoco Group to publish Half Year Results on 15 April 2025

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO), a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other specific nanomaterials emanating from its technology platform, has announced that it will release its Half Year Results for the period ended 31 January 2025 on 15 April 2025.

