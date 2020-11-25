Nanoco Group awarded grant funding from Innovate UK for a rapid visual detection of SARSCoV-2

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO), a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from its technology platform, has announced that it has secured grant funding from Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency, for a life sciences project to develop a heavy metal-free quantum dot testing kit for the accurate and rapid visual detection of SARSCoV-2 (“Covid-19”).

The project builds on Nanoco’s existing capabilities in utilising quantum dots conjugated with anti-bodies as a diagnostic tool in the detection of cancer (VIVODOTS® nanoparticles). The project will specifically focus on anti-bodies for Covid-19 but, if successful, the technology is expected to be applicable to other pathogens and potential future variants of Covid-19.

The project will last 18 months with stage gates contingent on the success of the R&D work. As part of the project, the company will explore opportunities to work with downstream partners for a potential delivery system for the test. The testing kit envisaged would potentially be self-administered with results produced in situ. The project will cost just under £1.0m to which the Innovate grant contributes 80% with the balance funded by Nanoco Group. After deducting incremental costs, the project is expected to have a neutral impact on the Group’s net cash flows in the short term. Any medium term value implications will be wholly contingent on the successful delivery of the targeted project outcomes.