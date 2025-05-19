Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Nanoco’s legal offensive signals strategic IP mastery

Nanoco

Nanoco’s recent lawsuit against LG Electronics is more than a legal manoeuvre; it exemplifies the company’s strategic use of intellectual property (IP) to assert its position in the competitive tech landscape.

Nanoco Group plc, a UK-based pioneer in cadmium-free quantum dot technology, has initiated a patent infringement lawsuit against LG Electronics in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The company alleges that LG has wilfully infringed upon its patented technology related to the synthesis of quantum dots, a claim reminiscent of Nanoco’s previous successful litigation against Samsung, which culminated in a \$150 million settlement in 2023.

This legal action underscores Nanoco’s commitment to protecting its IP assets, which are central to its business model. The company’s robust patent portfolio, comprising approximately 375 patents, serves as a strategic tool not only for defence but also for leveraging commercial opportunities . By proactively enforcing its IP rights, Nanoco aims to safeguard its innovations and ensure fair value for its shareholders.

Beyond litigation, Nanoco is expanding its commercial footprint through strategic partnerships. The company has recently entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) with a second major Asian chemicals firm, focusing on optimising lead-free nanomaterials, potentially for applications in short-wave infrared (SWIR) sensors . This collaboration follows the successful completion of the first phase of an earlier JDA, indicating a growing interest in Nanoco’s technology across various sectors.

Financially, Nanoco maintains a stable position, with net cash reserves of £15.2 million as of April 2025 . The anticipated costs associated with the LG litigation are expected to be offset by revenues from the new JDA, keeping the company’s monthly cash burn rate at approximately £500,000.

Nanoco’s strategic approach to IP management and commercial partnerships positions it favourably in the evolving tech industry. By asserting its IP rights and fostering collaborations, the company aims to capitalise on the growing demand for environmentally friendly quantum dot technology in displays, sensors, and other advanced applications.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Nanoco Group

Nanoco files patent infringement lawsuit against LG

Nanoco Group plc has initiated a patent infringement lawsuit against LG Electronics, alleging violations of its quantum dot technology patents in the U.S.
Nanoco Group

Nanoco reports H1 FY25 results, strengthens commercial outlook

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) has released its interim results, highlighting strategic growth, new leadership, and advancements in quantum dot technology for key markets.
Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group to publish Half Year Results on 15 April 2025

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) is set to announce its Half Year Results for the period ending January 31, 2025, on April 15, 2025. Stay tuned for insights!
Nanoco Group

Nanoco publishes 2024 Annual Report, confirms £46m IP value

Nanoco Group plc confirms its 2024 Annual Report is now available. An external valuation supports the £46m subsidiary investment value.
Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group reports strong financial growth and strategic advancements

Nanoco Group plc unveils its 2024 preliminary results, highlighting a strategic shift towards value creation, leadership changes, and a 40% revenue boost.
Nanoco

Nanoco Group appoints Dmitry Shashkov as Chief Executive Officer

Nanoco Group plc appoints Dmitry Shashkov as CEO, leveraging his 20 years of tech leadership to drive growth and strategic transformation.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.