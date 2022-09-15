Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Morses Club update on funding arrangements

Morses Club plc

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL), an established provider of non-standard credit services, has provided the following update to investors. 

The Company announced that it has agreed with its current funding consortium an extension of the term-out clause from September 2022 to January 2023, with the facility remaining in place until 31st March 2023. The funding consortium has also agreed to continue the temporary deferral of the testing of two covenants linked to profitability for a further period until October 2022. Furthermore, the facility has been reduced to £25m from £35m, which is aligned to the revised funding requirements of the Company.  

Morses Club is an established provider of non-standard credit services in the UK. The Group consists of Morses Club, the UK’s largest home collected credit (“HCC”) provider1, and Shelby Finance Limited, Morses Club’s Digital division, which operates under the online brand of Dot Dot Loans, an online lending provider. The Group’s growing Digital capabilities and scalable, highly invested IT platform has enabled Morses Club to deliver a range of lending products to the non-standard credit market.

UK HCC is considered to be a specialised segment of the broader UK non-standard credit market. UK HCC loans are typically small, unsecured loans delivered directly to customers either remotely or in their homes.

1 Based on Net Loan Book of £45.3m as at 28 August 2021

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Morses Club

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Morses Club

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.