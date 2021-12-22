Morses Club appoints Sir Nigel Knowles as Chair of the Board

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL), an established provider of non-standard financial services, has announced the appointment of Sir Nigel Knowles as Chair of the Board with effect from 1 March 2022, subject to FCA approval. Stephen Karle will retire on 28 February 2022 from his position as Chair and Non-Executive Director, after seven years.

Sir Nigel, who has been Morses Club’s Senior Independent Director since May 2016, is CEO of global legal firm DWF Group PLC. The former Global Co-Chairman and Senior Partner of DLA Piper, Sir Nigel is credited with DLA Piper’s remarkable growth, leading the firm through a series of mergers and taking the firm from its regional origins to become a leading global firm. He received a knighthood in 2009 in recognition of his services to the legal industry. Sheryl Lawrence, who joined the Morses Club Board in May 2021, will take up the position of Senior Independent Director upon Sir Nigel’s appointment to Chair.

Stephen has been Chair of Morses Club since January 2015. He led the business through its successful IPO and supported its transition from a pure home collected credit provider to its current position as a market-leading provider of non-standard credit. After seven years as Chair, Stephen has decided to retire at the end of this financial year.

Morses Club also announces the retirement of Andy Thomson from the Board as an NED. Andy has worked with Morses Club for the last twelve years and was appointed CFO in 2016, before stepping down in July 2019. Andy remained on the Board as a non-executive director and stepped back in to support Morses Club as interim CFO in March 2020 for seven months. Following a period of ill-health in 2020, Andy has decided to retire and will leave the Board on 31 December 2021.