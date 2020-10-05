Morses Club appoint Graeme Campbell as Chief Financial Officer

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL), an established provider of non-standard financial services, has announced the appointment of Graeme Campbell as Chief Financial Officer, effective 12 October 2020, subject to regulatory approval. He will also be appointed as an Executive Director to the Morses Club Board.

Andy Thomson, currently interim CFO of the Company, will remain in an executive capacity until the publication of the Company’s FY20 results to ensure a smooth transition and regulatory handover, following which, Andy will re-assume his role as Non-Executive Director on the Board.

Graeme was most recently the Chief Financial Officer of BrightHouse (a trading name of Caversham Finance Limited), which provided rent-to-own and cash lending services to the UK consumer market. Graeme became the CFO of BrightHouse in 2018. He joined the company in 2011 and held a number of roles including Director of Finance as well as the Strategy and Digital Director, and Chief Information Officer, during which he spearheaded the financial, IT and emerging digital strategy of the business, alongside its retail offering. Prior to this, he held roles at Virgin Media and Thresher Group.

Paul Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Morses Club, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Graeme to Morses Club. Graeme brings a wealth of highly relevant sector and financial experience, along with broader digital and commercial skills, which will be invaluable to Morses Club as we look to grow the business over the coming years. I look forward to working with him as the Company continues to consolidate its position as a leading non-standard finance provider. “On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Andy Thomson for his tenure as interim CFO. Andy’s hard work and dedication has helped the Company navigate a challenging market and establish Morses Club’s current platform for growth in the wider non-standard financial services sector. We look forward to continuing to draw on Andy’s experience in his position as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.”

During the last five years immediately preceding the date of this announcement, Graeme Campbell held the following directorships:

Brighthouse Topco Limited – Current

B15 Finco Limited – Current

B15 Midco Limited – Current

B15 Limited – Current

B15 Group Limited – Current

B15 Holdings Limited – Current

Crazy George’s Limited – Current

Caversham Finance Limited – Current – Administrator Appointed in March 2020

Caversham Trading Limited – Current – Administrator Appointed in March 2020

