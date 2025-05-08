Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Momentum builds as Likewise accelerates market expansion

Likewise plc

Following an impressive finish to 2024, Likewise Group is hitting the ground running in 2025, showing no signs of slowing as its strategic investments begin to pay off. Investors now have a front-row seat to a high-growth operation gaining market share and enhancing margins through precision infrastructure and targeted innovation.

Likewise Group, a leading force in the UK flooring distribution sector, has confirmed a strong start to 2025 with gross sales revenue climbing by 10.7% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year. The Group’s branded businesses performed even more impressively, recording a 14.6% rise, underlining the effectiveness of the company’s long-term strategy and brand positioning.

This robust growth follows an equally solid performance in Q4 2024, where sales rose by 10.2% year-on-year. These consistent gains reflect the compounding impact of Likewise’s strategic investments over recent years, particularly in enhancing its logistics capabilities and aligning its marketing with a nationwide footprint. These investments are not only supporting existing operations but are laying the groundwork for further expansion throughout 2025 and beyond.

The Group attributes its continued sales momentum to a number of decisive initiatives implemented across both Likewise and its Valley subsidiary. These include a sharpened focus on increasing brand visibility through expanded point-of-sale displays and a proactive approach to product development. These measures are designed to solidify market presence and attract a broader customer base, ensuring the Group remains ahead of industry demand.

Operational enhancements remain a central pillar of the Group’s growth strategy. The newly acquired logistics centre in Plymouth is on track to go live in May, adding meaningful capacity to the business’s southern operations. Additionally, further cutting capacity was introduced at the Glasgow Distribution Hub in April, enabling the Group to handle greater volumes across its network. In South Wales, the Group is progressing with planning permission to expand its Newport facility. Once complete, this site will significantly enhance processing and cutting capabilities from early 2026.

Even with the seasonal slowdown typical of January and February, Likewise has used the opening quarter of 2025 to build a strong operational foundation. With momentum building into the spring months, the Group expects to benefit from the operational gearing effect — a dynamic that positively impacted performance in the second half of 2024 and is anticipated to lift profitability further in 2025.

Chief Executive Tony Brewer expressed confidence in the trajectory, crediting the Group’s upward momentum to disciplined execution and stakeholder support. He stated that the consistency seen through Autumn 2024 and into Q1 2025 gives the Board high confidence in meeting, and potentially exceeding, this year’s corporate objectives. Brewer also highlighted the importance of teamwork and supplier relationships in fuelling Likewise’s ongoing growth journey.

Likewise Group continues to carve out a leadership position in the flooring distribution sector, leveraging logistics scale, product innovation and strategic foresight to outpace the market. As 2025 unfolds, the Group remains firmly on course to deliver both near-term results and long-term value creation for shareholders.

Likewise Group PLC (LON:LIKE) is a distributor of floorcoverings and matting and has the opportunity to consolidate the domestic and commercial floorcovering markets to become one of the UK’s largest distributors in this sector.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Likewise Group plc

Likewise completes Share Buyback Programme

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE), a leading UK floor coverings distributor, has successfully completed its Buyback Programme, achieving a total of £200,000.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise Group expands UK coverage with new logistics centre

Likewise Group plc expands its reach with a £1.2M logistics hub purchase in Plymouth, boosting UK coverage and promising strong growth in 2025.

Likewise Group reports £150.8m revenue milestone and 2025 expansion plans

Likewise Group plc reports significant growth with 2024 revenue at £150.8M, strong logistics advancements, and strategic 2025 expansion plans.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise reports positive trading update, total sales revenue up 11%

Likewise Group plc reports strong growth in October-November, with sales revenue up 11.0%. The UK floor coverings distributor aims for £200M in sales.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise Group reports 6.2% Sales Growth and Increased Dividends in H1 2024

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE) reports a 6.2% sales revenue increase and 16.8% growth in Likewise Floors for H1 2024, despite challenging market conditions.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise Group to release its interim results on 30 September 2024

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.