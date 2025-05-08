Momentum builds as Likewise accelerates market expansion

Following an impressive finish to 2024, Likewise Group is hitting the ground running in 2025, showing no signs of slowing as its strategic investments begin to pay off. Investors now have a front-row seat to a high-growth operation gaining market share and enhancing margins through precision infrastructure and targeted innovation.

Likewise Group, a leading force in the UK flooring distribution sector, has confirmed a strong start to 2025 with gross sales revenue climbing by 10.7% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year. The Group’s branded businesses performed even more impressively, recording a 14.6% rise, underlining the effectiveness of the company’s long-term strategy and brand positioning.

This robust growth follows an equally solid performance in Q4 2024, where sales rose by 10.2% year-on-year. These consistent gains reflect the compounding impact of Likewise’s strategic investments over recent years, particularly in enhancing its logistics capabilities and aligning its marketing with a nationwide footprint. These investments are not only supporting existing operations but are laying the groundwork for further expansion throughout 2025 and beyond.

The Group attributes its continued sales momentum to a number of decisive initiatives implemented across both Likewise and its Valley subsidiary. These include a sharpened focus on increasing brand visibility through expanded point-of-sale displays and a proactive approach to product development. These measures are designed to solidify market presence and attract a broader customer base, ensuring the Group remains ahead of industry demand.

Operational enhancements remain a central pillar of the Group’s growth strategy. The newly acquired logistics centre in Plymouth is on track to go live in May, adding meaningful capacity to the business’s southern operations. Additionally, further cutting capacity was introduced at the Glasgow Distribution Hub in April, enabling the Group to handle greater volumes across its network. In South Wales, the Group is progressing with planning permission to expand its Newport facility. Once complete, this site will significantly enhance processing and cutting capabilities from early 2026.

Even with the seasonal slowdown typical of January and February, Likewise has used the opening quarter of 2025 to build a strong operational foundation. With momentum building into the spring months, the Group expects to benefit from the operational gearing effect — a dynamic that positively impacted performance in the second half of 2024 and is anticipated to lift profitability further in 2025.

Chief Executive Tony Brewer expressed confidence in the trajectory, crediting the Group’s upward momentum to disciplined execution and stakeholder support. He stated that the consistency seen through Autumn 2024 and into Q1 2025 gives the Board high confidence in meeting, and potentially exceeding, this year’s corporate objectives. Brewer also highlighted the importance of teamwork and supplier relationships in fuelling Likewise’s ongoing growth journey.

Likewise Group continues to carve out a leadership position in the flooring distribution sector, leveraging logistics scale, product innovation and strategic foresight to outpace the market. As 2025 unfolds, the Group remains firmly on course to deliver both near-term results and long-term value creation for shareholders.

Likewise Group PLC (LON:LIKE) is a distributor of floorcoverings and matting and has the opportunity to consolidate the domestic and commercial floorcovering markets to become one of the UK’s largest distributors in this sector.