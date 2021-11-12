Microsaic Systems New compact screening platform for human and environmental health

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS) has announced the addition of a new technology capability to its platform, as part of the strategic transition from equipment only sales to remote detection and analysis of human diagnostics and environmental health monitoring. This latest addition to the platform is expected to launch in H1 2022.

Mass Spectrometry (“MS”) is often considered the gold standard analytical technique for laboratory-based diagnosis. Microsaic’s compact technology allows for MS analysis at the point of need, providing the unique capability to detect a large range of chemical entities in Human Diagnostics and Environmental Monitoring.

The latest addition to Microsaic’s platform is the integration of the Company’s compact MS technology with Gas Chromatography (“GC”) and extends Microsaic’s existing applications in Liquid Chromatography (“LC”). This combination will provide an extensive range of analysis required by end-users for chemical detection, for use in a combined market estimated to be worth over $1Bn*.

Microsaic’s platform now offers automated detection of organic chemicals in both non-volatile and volatile compounds such as therapeutics, antibiotics, pesticides, petrochemicals, and personal care products. The platform can be used in Human Diagnostics where measurements are increasingly being made in the doctor’s clinic or during surgery, with applications including the real time monitoring of Therapeutic Drugs. Microsaic’s technologies can also detect contaminants in soil and water in minutes and is well suited to front line environmental monitoring of chemicals of emerging concern (“CEC”) at the point of need.

Glenn Tracey, CEO of Microsaic Systems, commented: “Our enhanced platform will provide us with a significant opportunity for screening in both Human Health and Environmental applications.” “This transition to a data-centric and commercially focused company, strategically positions us at the core of addressing many global societal problems. Together, these advanced technologies and partnerships in Human and Environmental Health, established this year are expected to completely transform our business in 2022.”

Environmental legislation:

The COP26 Summit is a reminder that legislation is being drafted in all key economies to address climate change aimed at protection against soil and water contamination. Critical to this, is the understanding of factors affecting the ecosystem so that mitigation can take place immediately and cataclysmic damage to the environment can be prevented. There is now clear demand for green, sustainable, and ecological technology, to serve real-time environmental monitoring and, at the same time, deliver “lab performance” on the front line. Microsaic’s platform has been designed to satisfy that need perfectly.

Digital Health Care Revolution:

Additionally, trends towards delocalised health care continue, where diagnosis, treatment and monitoring are happening in the doctor’s clinic, or during surgery itself. Microsaic’s MCSP creates high-fidelity data in real-time, and provides insights and allows decisions to be made without delay and without the need for time-consuming referrals to specialists or A&E.

*SDI Report