Golden Matrix reports record August revenue of $17.8m, up 18% year-on-year

Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI), a developer, licenser and global operator of online gaming platforms and gaming content, has announced it had achieved an all-time record in revenues for August of $17.8 million, an 18% increase on revenues of $15.1 million in August of last year. July results were also very strong at $15.7 million in revenues, a 24% increase compared to $12.7 million in July of last year.

Golden Matrix CEO Brian Goodman commented, “We are pleased with the strong results from all our operating divisions, and particularly with Meridianbet’s sports betting operations and RKings’ tournament competitions. It has been an excellent start to the second half of the year, and we believe we are well ahead of our plan and on track to finish the third quarter with record results.”

Mr. Goodman noted that the company’s second quarter had been impacted adversely by a highly unusual customer-friendly sport outcome. “In this third quarter, we are seeing dramatically improved financial performance and strategic strength across all our B2B and B2C operations, and we expect this trend to continue for the rest of 2025 and beyond.”

