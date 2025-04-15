Follow us on:

Meridianbet launches Watch & Bet to boost real-time wagering

Golden Matrix Group Inc

Meridianbet’s latest innovation is set to transform how users experience live sports and in-play betting, combining full-screen streaming with instant wagering to turbocharge engagement and revenue. Investors now have a front-row seat to a smarter monetisation strategy that scales.

Meridianbet, a division of Golden Matrix Group Inc, has unveiled Watch & Bet—a powerful new feature embedded within its mobile platform that allows users to stream live sports in full-screen while placing in-play bets in real-time. This technology-forward rollout isn’t just about enhancing the user experience—it’s designed to multiply the financial metrics that matter most to investors: turnover, user value, and margin.

At the core of Watch & Bet is the seamless integration of two high-engagement activities: watching live sports and betting. By removing the friction between the two, Meridianbet is creating a more immersive experience that’s expected to significantly increase in-play betting volume. The longer a user stays engaged with live content, the more likely they are to place multiple bets, and this directly contributes to longer session durations and higher revenue per active user. This is not an incremental change—it’s a strategic shift designed to yield compounding returns.

This product aligns tightly with GMGI’s overarching monetisation roadmap, leveraging scalable, margin-accretive technology to expand organically. The company’s FY24 unaudited results reflect that momentum, with GAAP revenue reported at $151.1 million and organic revenue reaching $159.7 million. These figures validate that the group’s core growth is not just being fuelled by acquisition but by internal innovation and product excellence.

The timing of Watch & Bet’s launch underscores Meridianbet’s commitment to capitalising on emerging trends in user behaviour, especially in mobile-first markets. As demand for real-time, interactive experiences continues to surge, Meridianbet is positioning itself as a first-mover in offering a solution that is both compelling to users and highly monetisable.

Watch & Bet also enhances the platform’s competitive moat by increasing user retention. When users no longer have to choose between watching the game and making a bet, the likelihood of them staying within the Meridianbet ecosystem increases substantially. This product isn’t just sticky—it’s designed to be habit-forming in a market where user attention is the ultimate currency.

For investors, this feature signals more than a technological upgrade. It represents a deliberate, data-backed move to deepen user engagement, optimise monetisation, and scale efficiently. In-play betting is already one of the fastest-growing segments in the global gaming industry. By streamlining the user experience and offering a visually immersive interface, Meridianbet is placing itself at the heart of this trend—with the infrastructure to sustain it.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:GMGI) positions itself as a leader in the iGaming technology space, offering casino, sportsbook, and competition products and combining cutting-edge solutions with a strong portfolio of partnerships to drive growth and innovation in the digital gaming market.

