Golden Matrix ignites 2025 with revenue surge and global expansion

Golden Matrix Group Inc

Golden Matrix Group is charging into 2025 with serious momentum, combining surging revenues, aggressive international expansion, and a cleaner balance sheet. With a 72% year-over-year jump in Q1 revenue and a bold push into high-growth gaming markets, the company is setting a strong pace towards its \$200 million annual target, and investors are taking notice.

Revenue in the first quarter hit $42.7 million, marking a 72% leap over the same period last year. This growth was driven largely by the performance of its raffle segment, which posted record-breaking figures in sales and prize values. The company also added 26,000 new users in Q1, a 146% increase over the prior year, indicating healthy demand and rising platform engagement.

While the company still reported a net loss of $300,000, this was a dramatic improvement from the $4.2 million loss in Q1 of the previous year. It reflects tighter cost control, improved margins, and a clear focus on scaling profitably even while investing heavily in growth.

Golden Matrix’s expansion into international markets has been a key lever in its performance. The company now holds a permanent online betting licence in Brazil, a booming market expected to reach $5.6 billion this year. It has also entered the Nigerian market, home to 60 million bettors and over $2 billion in annual betting volume, and is laying the groundwork for entry into Romania. These new regions offer vast untapped potential and help diversify revenue streams while reinforcing its global footprint.

In tandem with this operational progress, Golden Matrix has made substantial financial improvements. It has eliminated $16.7 million in debt through a combination of early repayments and converting acquisition-related liabilities into equity. These moves have reduced its leverage ratio to approximately 1.2x, restoring pre-acquisition balance sheet strength and positioning the company for future investment and possible M&A activity.

These strategic decisions have not gone unnoticed. Analysts continue to back the company’s direction, reaffirming the ambitious $200 million revenue target for 2025 and maintaining a bullish price outlook. The combination of accelerating growth, disciplined financial management, and market expansion has placed Golden Matrix firmly in the spotlight.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:GMGI) positions itself as a leader in the iGaming technology space, offering casino, sportsbook, and competition products and combining cutting-edge solutions with a strong portfolio of partnerships to drive growth and innovation in the digital gaming market.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix posts record 2024 results with 63% revenue growth

Golden Matrix Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMGI) reports record growth for FY 2024, achieving 63% revenue increase, bolstered by strategic acquisitions and AI advancements.
Golden Matrix Group

Meridianbet Strengthens African Footprint with Nigerian Expansion in $2 Billion Betting Market

As Meridianbet continues to scale its operations in Nigeria, it is well-positioned to redefine the gaming experience
Golden Matrix Group

Meridianbet’s AI-Powered Innovation Earns Spot on Oracle’s Global Tech Map

Meridianbet earns recognition on Oracle’s Global Reference Page for its AI-driven betting innovations, highlighting its leadership in customer engagement.
Best Technology Stocks

Best UK Technology Stocks 2025: SaaS, AI, IoT and more

Explore top UK technology stocks poised for growth in 2025, from telecom solutions to IoT and iGaming innovators, capturing investor interest and driving innovation.
Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix’s Expanse Studios achieves prestigious ISO certification

Expanse Studios, part of Golden Matrix Group, Inc., earns ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, reinforcing its leadership in data security for the iGaming industry.
Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings and Continued Operational Growth

Golden Matrix Group's revenue soared 55% year-to-date to $105.3 million, fueled by successful acquisitions and strategic market expansion.

