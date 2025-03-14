Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Meridianbet Strengthens African Footprint with Nigerian Expansion in $2 Billion Betting Market

Golden Matrix Group

Meridianbet, a subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI), has taken a decisive step in expanding its B2B operations by entering Nigeria’s highly lucrative and fast-growing betting market. This move cements the company’s 20-year presence across Africa, bringing its proven expertise in regulated markets to one of the continent’s most promising gaming landscapes.

Operating through its fully licensed local entity, Masterlive Network Limited, Meridianbet has secured approval from the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA) under License No: LSLGA/OP/OSB/MB041124. This regulatory green light allows the company to offer its advanced sports betting and online casino solutions, reinforcing its commitment to compliance and responsible gaming in Nigeria.

The launch of Meridianbet.ng aligns with the company’s strategic vision of tapping into Nigeria’s $2 billion betting industry. Market research by Orange Business Intelligence Technology highlights that over 60 million Nigerians actively engage in betting, making it one of Africa’s most dynamic industries. By leveraging its cutting-edge AI-powered betting solutions and deep market expertise, Meridianbet is poised to set a new benchmark for quality and innovation in the Nigerian market.

CEO Zoran Milosevic underscored the significance of this expansion, stating, “Nigeria represents a major milestone in our long-term strategy to grow in Africa’s most dynamic gaming hubs. With a passionate player base and strong market momentum, we are confident that our B2B model will deliver unmatched value, technological innovation, and long-term success for our partners in the region.”

Golden Matrix Group’s financial outlook for FY 2024 further reinforces investor confidence. The company has projected full-year revenues of $150 million, signaling a sustained growth trajectory. With the Nigerian market offering a substantial avenue for expansion, GMGI is strategically positioned to capitalise on the anticipated surge in gaming revenues, expected to exceed $4.7 billion in the next decade. Football remains the dominant force driving market expansion, with millions of bettors engaging in online and offline wagering.

Meridianbet’s expertise in providing scalable and adaptable technology solutions will be instrumental in shaping Nigeria’s gaming industry. By delivering high-performance gaming content and platform services to local operators, the company is laying the foundation for sustained success. With operations spanning 18 markets across Europe, Africa, and Latin America, Meridianbet continues to strengthen its global presence, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted leader in the gaming technology space.

Early results from the soft launch of Meridianbet.ng indicate strong partner engagement and positive customer feedback, further validating the company’s strategic vision. As Meridianbet continues to scale its operations in Nigeria, it is well-positioned to redefine the gaming experience, drive local industry growth, and deliver sustained value to investors.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Golden Matrix Group

Meridianbet’s AI-Powered Innovation Earns Spot on Oracle’s Global Tech Map

Meridianbet earns recognition on Oracle’s Global Reference Page for its AI-driven betting innovations, highlighting its leadership in customer engagement.
Best Technology Stocks

Best UK Technology Stocks 2025: SaaS, AI, IoT and more

Explore top UK technology stocks poised for growth in 2025, from telecom solutions to IoT and iGaming innovators, capturing investor interest and driving innovation.
Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group: Growth, Acquisitions and Investment Potential (Nasdaq:GMGI)

Golden Matrix Group Inc. (Nasdaq: GMGI) CEO Brian Goodman reveals key revenue drivers and growth strategies in a booming global online gaming market.
Golden Matrix Group Inc

Golden Matrix Group: A Billion-Dollar iGaming Vision Backed by Innovation and Growth (Video)

Golden Matrix Group CEO Brian Goodman discusses Q3 results and strategies driving 55% revenue growth, focusing on AI-powered gaming and global expansion.
Golden Matrix Group

Q&A: Golden Matrix Group Highlights the Strength of High Insider Ownership

Explore why Golden Matrix Group's high insider ownership indicates a strong commitment to long-term success in the dynamic gaming industry.
Golden Matrix Group

Expanse Studios Partners with Novibet to Elevate Global iGaming Experiences

Expanse Studios partners with Novibet to enhance global gaming with innovative slots, crash games, and more, enriching Novibet's iGaming offerings.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.