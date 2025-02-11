Meridianbet’s AI-Powered Innovation Earns Spot on Oracle’s Global Tech Map

Meridianbet, the sports betting and iGaming division of Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI), has earned a well earmed spot on Oracle’s Global Reference Page. This platform highlights ground-breaking, high-impact projects that utilise Oracle’s enterprise technology, which supports some of the world’s largest and most innovative businesses.

As the first and only betting company from Southeast Europe to receive this distinction, Meridianbet stands out for its AI-driven approach to customer engagement, automation, and scalable marketing solutions. Oracle’s Global Reference Page features only the most advanced and effective implementations of its technology worldwide, further validating Meridianbet’s position as a leader in the industry.

Read the full article at: Oracle Customer Success Story

Meridianbet Joins the Global Stage of AI-Powered Gaming

Oracle’s Global Reference Page showcases industry-leading client projects that demonstrate innovation, scalability, and real-world business impact. Meridianbet’s inclusion on this platform places it alongside major global enterprises leveraging AI to enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement.

This recognition reinforces Meridianbet’s expertise in AI-powered marketing, automation, and real-time player engagement, setting a new benchmark for excellence in the sports betting and iGaming sectors.

AI-Driven Player Engagement: Real-Time, Scalable, and Precise

By integrating Oracle’s advanced tools, Meridianbet has developed a seamless, real-time marketing and player engagement system. This sophisticated setup enables instant customer segmentation, AI-powered personalisation, and automated re-engagement strategies. Through continuous analysis of player activity and behavioural trends, Meridianbet’s system pinpoints the optimal moments to engage users, significantly improving retention and marketing performance.

Rather than employing broad, generic promotions, Meridianbet’s AI adapts in real-time, delivering highly personalised offers based on individual player behaviour. This targeted approach maximises marketing impact while optimising operational costs.

Driving Growth Through AI and Automation

Oracle’s technology has empowered Meridianbet to refine its marketing operations, automate key processes, and enhance predictive analytics, resulting in greater efficiency in customer retention. The platform automatically segments players based on key behavioural indicators such as last login, betting patterns, and deposit history, allowing the system to deploy tailored incentives at the right time.

This data-driven approach has led to improved customer lifetime value, reduced acquisition costs, and heightened engagement, all while maintaining strict compliance with industry regulations.

Strengthening Market Leadership in B2B and B2C Sectors

Meridianbet’s AI-driven engagement framework not only enhances its direct-to-consumer business but also bolsters its B2B partnerships. The company provides scalable, AI-backed marketing automation and real-time engagement solutions for operators seeking advanced technology-driven tools.

Being featured on Oracle’s Global Reference Page further establishes Meridianbet as a technology-first company in the gaming sector, making it a valuable partner for operators looking to elevate their engagement strategies through enterprise-grade AI solutions.

A Tech-Driven Operator in the Exclusive 5% Club

Meridianbet is among the elite 5% of gaming companies that have built and maintained proprietary technology from inception. This strategic advantage enables rapid innovation, seamless AI integration, and long-term cost efficiency. Recently, the company secured an operating licence in Brazil after successfully completing one of the industry’s most rigorous technology certification processes.

By leveraging AI-driven customer acquisition and retention tools, Meridianbet is committed to maintaining sustainable growth while keeping operational costs under control. This latest recognition from Oracle further cements its reputation as a trailblazer in the gaming technology sector.

