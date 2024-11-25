MasTec, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$151.07’, now 6.3% Upside Potential

MasTec, Inc. which can be found using ticker (MTZ) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $173.00 and $108.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $151.07. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $142.06 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 6.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of $129.01 and the 200 moving average now moves to $106.24. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 11.26B. The stock price is currently at: $142.15 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,977,727,495 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 126.92, revenue per share of $156.21 and a 2.37% return on assets.

MasTec, Inc. is an infrastructure construction company. The Company’s segments include Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other. Its Communications segment provides engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure. Its Clean Energy and Infrastructure segment primarily serves energy, utility, government and other end-markets through the installation and construction of power generation facilities, primarily from clean energy and renewable sources. Oil and Gas segment provides engineering, construction and maintenance services for pipelines and processing facilities for the energy and utilities industries. Its Power Delivery segment serves the energy and utility industries through the engineering, construction and maintenance of power transmission and distribution infrastructure, including electrical and gas transmission lines, distribution network systems and substations.