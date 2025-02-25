MasTec, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$162.54’, now 29.5% Upside Potential

MasTec, Inc. with ticker code (MTZ) now have 13 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $195.00 and $108.00 with the average share target price sitting at $162.54. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $125.50 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of $141.47 and the 200 day moving average is $123.10. The company has a market cap of 9.80B. The stock price is currently at: $123.69 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,692,481,136 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 109.46, revenue per share of $156.21 and a 2.37% return on assets.

MasTec, Inc. is an infrastructure construction company. The Company’s segments include Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other. Its Communications segment provides engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure. Its Clean Energy and Infrastructure segment primarily serves energy, utility, government and other end-markets through the installation and construction of power generation facilities, primarily from clean energy and renewable sources. Oil and Gas segment provides engineering, construction and maintenance services for pipelines and processing facilities for the energy and utilities industries. Its Power Delivery segment serves the energy and utility industries through the engineering, construction and maintenance of power transmission and distribution infrastructure, including electrical and gas transmission lines, distribution network systems and substations.