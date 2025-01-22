MasTec, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 2.8% Upside Potential

MasTec, Inc. which can be found using ticker (MTZ) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $195.00 and $108.00 and has a mean target at $159.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at $155.00 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.8%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $141.82 while the 200 day moving average is $117.21. The market cap for the company is 12.74B. The stock price is currently at: $160.79 USD

MasTec, Inc. is an infrastructure construction company. The Company’s segments include Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other. Its Communications segment provides engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure. Its Clean Energy and Infrastructure segment primarily serves energy, utility, government and other end-markets through the installation and construction of power generation facilities, primarily from clean energy and renewable sources. Oil and Gas segment provides engineering, construction and maintenance services for pipelines and processing facilities for the energy and utilities industries. Its Power Delivery segment serves the energy and utility industries through the engineering, construction and maintenance of power transmission and distribution infrastructure, including electrical and gas transmission lines, distribution network systems and substations.