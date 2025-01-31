MasTec, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 16.6% Upside Potential

MasTec, Inc. which can be found using ticker (MTZ) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $195.00 and $108.00 and has a mean target at $162.79. Now with the previous closing price of $139.57 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.6%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $142.49 and the 200 day moving average is $118.86. The market cap for the company is 11.64B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $146.93 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,578,497,159 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 130.03, revenue per share of $156.21 and a 2.37% return on assets.

MasTec, Inc. is an infrastructure construction company. The Company’s segments include Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other. Its Communications segment provides engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure. Its Clean Energy and Infrastructure segment primarily serves energy, utility, government and other end-markets through the installation and construction of power generation facilities, primarily from clean energy and renewable sources. Oil and Gas segment provides engineering, construction and maintenance services for pipelines and processing facilities for the energy and utilities industries. Its Power Delivery segment serves the energy and utility industries through the engineering, construction and maintenance of power transmission and distribution infrastructure, including electrical and gas transmission lines, distribution network systems and substations.