Markets hold firm as global dynamics shift in late 2025

The final three months of 2025 saw global markets continue to demonstrate an unusual degree of resilience despite a backdrop of intense macroeconomic uncertainty and political disruption. Investors were faced with a protracted shutdown of the United States federal government that extended for more than six weeks, paused key economic data releases and generated a notable short‑term loss to economic output.

Major US equity benchmarks, including broad indices and technology‑heavy composites, made repeated advances to fresh highs throughout the year. This was driven in part by substantial investor interest in technology and artificial intelligence related themes, robust corporate earnings and optimism around international trade developments. Underlying this enthusiasm was a broader narrative that encapsulated both the strategic behaviour of central banks and evolving investor expectations of lower interest rates. Despite intermittent volatility and shifting rate expectations, markets continued to reward risk assets well into the year‑end.

A notable dynamic in the latter stages of 2025 was the evolving performance within the US technology sector. The group of leading technology companies that had powered much of the market’s ascent earlier in the cycle began to show signs of relative deceleration, prompting heightened selectivity among investors. Questions emerged over the sustainability of expansive capital expenditure plans in artificial intelligence, especially as funding sources diversified beyond internal cash flow into debt or alternative financing structures.

