Markets hold firm as global dynamics shift in late 2025

Team plc

The final three months of 2025 saw global markets continue to demonstrate an unusual degree of resilience despite a backdrop of intense macroeconomic uncertainty and political disruption. Investors were faced with a protracted shutdown of the United States federal government that extended for more than six weeks, paused key economic data releases and generated a notable short‑term loss to economic output.

Major US equity benchmarks, including broad indices and technology‑heavy composites, made repeated advances to fresh highs throughout the year. This was driven in part by substantial investor interest in technology and artificial intelligence related themes, robust corporate earnings and optimism around international trade developments. Underlying this enthusiasm was a broader narrative that encapsulated both the strategic behaviour of central banks and evolving investor expectations of lower interest rates. Despite intermittent volatility and shifting rate expectations, markets continued to reward risk assets well into the year‑end.

A notable dynamic in the latter stages of 2025 was the evolving performance within the US technology sector. The group of leading technology companies that had powered much of the market’s ascent earlier in the cycle began to show signs of relative deceleration, prompting heightened selectivity among investors. Questions emerged over the sustainability of expansive capital expenditure plans in artificial intelligence, especially as funding sources diversified beyond internal cash flow into debt or alternative financing structures.

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) is building a new wealth, asset management and complementary financial services group. With a focus on the UK, Crown Dependencies and International Finance Centres, the strategy is to build local businesses of scale around TEAM’s core skill of providing investment management services.

Latest Company News

Team plc

Team plc

Seasonal trends face a more sceptical market

Seasonal trends face new scrutiny as investors weigh valuation risk, policy shifts and sector rotation in a more complex year-end environment.
Team plc

What the Spear’s 500 listing suggests about TEAM’s strategy

TEAM Asset Management’s Spear’s 500 inclusion reinforces its positioning as a risk-aware, long-term wealth manager focused on capital preservation.
Team plc

How NEBA builds legacy plans that protect more than just wealth

NEBA’s legacy planning turns inheritance into a structured, values-driven strategy that protects wealth and purpose across generations.
Team plc

TEAM plc agrees recommended all share acquisition of WH Ireland

Team plc and WH Ireland have agreed a recommended all share acquisition that will create a combined wealth and asset management group operating across Jersey, the UK and selected international markets.
Team plc

Nvidia drives market momentum while the Fed keeps investors guessing

AI lifted markets early last week but shifting rate expectations forced a sharp rethink, Nvidia soared, but not everyone followed.

