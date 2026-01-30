Surge in gold and silver points to rising investor caution

Global equity and bond markets have delivered muted returns so far this year, but the strong rally in gold and silver suggests investors are becoming more risk-averse. Gold is up 17% and silver over 50% since October, indicating a clear shift in positioning towards safe-haven assets.

The Atlanta Federal Reserve now forecasts 5.4% growth for the fourth quarter, driven by resilient consumer spending and exports. However, instead of rotating into risk assets, many investors appear to be hedging. The sharp rise in precious metals reflects growing concern over political instability, trade tensions and potential currency volatility.

Recent developments have heightened this uncertainty. In the US, proposed tariffs on Canada if it signs a trade deal with China have introduced new friction with close allies. At Davos, the contrast between the US president’s domestically focused remarks and the more global outlook of other leaders only reinforced the sense of divergence.

The US dollar has weakened broadly, while the yen has seen sharp fluctuations amid speculation over central bank intervention. If Japan moves to raise interest rates, the resulting unwinding of carry trades could create wider market disruptions.

