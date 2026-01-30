Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Surge in gold and silver points to rising investor caution

Team plc

Global equity and bond markets have delivered muted returns so far this year, but the strong rally in gold and silver suggests investors are becoming more risk-averse. Gold is up 17% and silver over 50% since October, indicating a clear shift in positioning towards safe-haven assets.

The Atlanta Federal Reserve now forecasts 5.4% growth for the fourth quarter, driven by resilient consumer spending and exports. However, instead of rotating into risk assets, many investors appear to be hedging. The sharp rise in precious metals reflects growing concern over political instability, trade tensions and potential currency volatility.

Recent developments have heightened this uncertainty. In the US, proposed tariffs on Canada if it signs a trade deal with China have introduced new friction with close allies. At Davos, the contrast between the US president’s domestically focused remarks and the more global outlook of other leaders only reinforced the sense of divergence.

The US dollar has weakened broadly, while the yen has seen sharp fluctuations amid speculation over central bank intervention. If Japan moves to raise interest rates, the resulting unwinding of carry trades could create wider market disruptions.

Surge in gold and silver points to rising investor caution

Global equity and bond markets have delivered muted returns so far this year, but the strong rally in gold and silver suggests investors are becoming more risk-averse. Gold is up 17% and silver over 50% since October, indicating a clear shift in positioning towards safe-haven assets.

The Atlanta Federal Reserve now forecasts 5.4% growth for the fourth quarter, driven by resilient consumer spending and exports. However, instead of rotating into risk assets, many investors appear to be hedging. The sharp rise in precious metals reflects growing concern over political instability, trade tensions and potential currency volatility.

Recent developments have heightened this uncertainty. In the US, proposed tariffs on Canada if it signs a trade deal with China have introduced new friction with close allies. At Davos, the contrast between the US president’s domestically focused remarks and the more global outlook of other leaders only reinforced the sense of divergence.

The US dollar has weakened broadly, while the yen has seen sharp fluctuations amid speculation over central bank intervention. If Japan moves to raise interest rates, the resulting unwinding of carry trades could create wider market disruptions.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Team plc

Surge in gold and silver points to rising investor caution

Gold and silver gains suggest investors are shifting to safer ground amid rising political and market risks.
Team plc

Donroe Doctrine resets US foreign policy focus

The Donroe Doctrine reflects a more assertive US policy — investors must reassess exposure to geopolitical and resource risks.
Team plc

Markets hold firm as global dynamics shift in late 2025

Global markets showed resilience in Q4 2025, with equities advancing despite political disruption and shifting economic signals.
Team plc

Seasonal trends face a more sceptical market

Seasonal trends face new scrutiny as investors weigh valuation risk, policy shifts and sector rotation in a more complex year-end environment.
Team plc

What the Spear’s 500 listing suggests about TEAM’s strategy

TEAM Asset Management’s Spear’s 500 inclusion reinforces its positioning as a risk-aware, long-term wealth manager focused on capital preservation.
Team plc

How NEBA builds legacy plans that protect more than just wealth

NEBA’s legacy planning turns inheritance into a structured, values-driven strategy that protects wealth and purpose across generations.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple