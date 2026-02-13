Heavy AI capital commitments put big tech valuations under scrutiny

The latest results from the largest US technology companies have been accompanied by an unmistakable shift in investor focus. While earnings remain substantial, attention has moved decisively towards the scale of planned investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure. The sums involved are significant enough to influence valuation frameworks, even where underlying profitability is strong.

One leading platform reported sizeable annual profits yet indicated that capital expenditure this year will exceed the combined total of the previous three years. A further major technology group outlined plans to increase AI related investment materially compared with the prior period. In both cases, management teams framed the spending as essential to securing long term leadership in AI driven services, including data centres, cloud capacity and advanced computing capability.

AI infrastructure requires substantial upfront funding, and the pathway to monetisation remains developing. Although demand for AI enabled services is growing, the timing and scale of incremental revenues are not yet fully established. As a result, higher capital intensity is being reflected in share price volatility.

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) is building a new wealth, asset management and complementary financial services group. With a focus on the UK, Crown Dependencies and International Finance Centres, the strategy is to build local businesses of scale around TEAM’s core skill of providing investment management services.