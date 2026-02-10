Strategic wealth positioning amid global shifts in 2026

As we move deeper into 2026, wealthy investors face a landscape where traditional assumptions about markets and wealth planning no longer hold. The year ahead is shaping up to be one in which regulatory, geopolitical and structural forces influence investment decisions as much as valuation metrics and performance histories.

One of the most significant shifts for high‑net‑worth individuals is the acceleration of regulatory change globally. Across major economies in Europe, the United Kingdom and parts of Asia, authorities are tightening oversight of cross‑border financial activity, increasing compliance burdens and enforcing rules with shorter lead times than in the past.

Nationality and residency status are now material considerations. It is increasingly common for banks and platforms to impose restrictions or account limitations based on a client’s tax residence or passport, not because of any misconduct but because institutions are managing their own regulatory exposure.

Liquidity is also taking on renewed importance. After a prolonged period of low interest rates and buoyant markets that encouraged illiquid, long‑term allocations, there is a growing shift towards ensuring capital remains accessible and flexible. This shift is driven by regulatory uncertainty and changing institutional behaviours.

