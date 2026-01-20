Donroe Doctrine resets US foreign policy focus

Rising geopolitical tension is forcing investors to reassess regional exposure, as the US shifts towards a more assertive and resource-focused foreign policy. The so-called ‘Donroe Doctrine’ marks a return to hemispheric dominance, reviving the spirit of the 19th-century Monroe Doctrine but with a modern emphasis on economic control, energy security and strategic autonomy.

The doctrine’s re-emergence comes amid high-profile US intervention in Venezuela, where the removal of its president has been widely viewed as a clear signal of intent. Washington’s focus has turned decisively toward securing access to key resources in Latin America and insulating its economy from reliance on adversarial powers. C

Sovereign debt markets in countries like Colombia and Peru are already reflecting heightened expectations of leadership turnover. In Venezuela, hedge funds are positioning around distressed assets and arbitration claims, anticipating a shift toward a more US-aligned regime. The Panama Canal has also re-entered strategic discussions, underscoring the scope of the doctrine’s ambitions.

