Donroe Doctrine resets US foreign policy focus

Rising geopolitical tension is forcing investors to reassess regional exposure, as the US shifts towards a more assertive and resource-focused foreign policy. The so-called ‘Donroe Doctrine’ marks a return to hemispheric dominance, reviving the spirit of the 19th-century Monroe Doctrine but with a modern emphasis on economic control, energy security and strategic autonomy.

The doctrine’s re-emergence comes amid high-profile US intervention in Venezuela, where the removal of its president has been widely viewed as a clear signal of intent. Washington’s focus has turned decisively toward securing access to key resources in Latin America and insulating its economy from reliance on adversarial powers. C

Sovereign debt markets in countries like Colombia and Peru are already reflecting heightened expectations of leadership turnover. In Venezuela, hedge funds are positioning around distressed assets and arbitration claims, anticipating a shift toward a more US-aligned regime. The Panama Canal has also re-entered strategic discussions, underscoring the scope of the doctrine’s ambitions.

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) is building a new wealth, asset management and complementary financial services group. With a focus on the UK, Crown Dependencies and International Finance Centres, the strategy is to build local businesses of scale around TEAM’s core skill of providing investment management services.

The Donroe Doctrine reflects a more assertive US policy — investors must reassess exposure to geopolitical and resource risks.
