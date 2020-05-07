Market Risers: Marks and Spencer Group, Marshall Motor Holdings, Morses Club, Open Orphan

The stock price for Marks and Spencer Group with ticker code: LON:MKS has climbed 6.7% or 5.97 points throughout the session so far. Traders have so far held a positive outlook during the session. The periods high figure was 95.48 while the low for the session was 87.76. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 6,053,671 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 16,177,052. The stock 52 week high is 264.93 about 175.85 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 73.9 which is a variance of 15.18 points. Marks and Spencer Group has a 20 day moving average of 98.82 and now its 50 day MA at 116.04. Market capitalisation is now £1,853.53m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Marks and Spencer Group being recorded at Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:41:54 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 95.05 GBX.

Shares in Marshall Motor Holdings ticker lookup code: LON:MMH has climbed 4% or 4 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have remained positive throughout the trading session. The high for the period has reached 104 and a low of 104. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 2,878 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 25,445. The 52 week high for the shares is 170 which comes in at 70 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 80 which is a difference of 20 points. Marshall Motor Holdings now has a 20 SMA of 101.99 and now its 50 day simple moving average now of 113.17. The market capitalisation is now £81.36m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Marshall Motor Holdings being recorded at Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 8:36:59 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 104 GBX.

The trading price for Morses Club found using EPIC: LON:MCL has climbed 6.67% or 5 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors seem confident throughout the session. The periods high figure was 81 dropping as low as 76.8. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 16,500 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 128,526. The 52 week high for the share price is 170.5 around 95.5 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 15 a difference of some 60 points. Morses Club now has a 20 SMA at 61.13 and now a 50 day SMA of 65.45. The market capitalisation is now £105.00m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Morses Club being recorded at Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 11:32:06 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 80 GBX.

Shares of Open Orphan company symbol: LON:ORPH has increased 8.25% or 0.8 points throughout the session so far. Investors have stayed positive throughout the session. The high for the period has peaked at 10.5 and hitting a low of 9.67. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 3,672,604 with the daily average at 6,665,761. The 52 week high is 10.5 amounting to 0.8 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 2.53 a difference of some 7.17 points. Open Orphan now has a 20 moving average of 8.63 and also a 50 day moving average now at 7.23. This puts the market cap at £57.85m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Open Orphan being recorded at Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:42:03 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 10.5 GBX.

