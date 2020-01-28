Market Risers: KEFI Minerals, Kingfisher, Lloyds Banking Group

Shares in KEFI Minerals with ticker code: LON:KEFI has climbed 4.66% or 0.07 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have remained positive while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has reached 1.54 and a low of 1.47. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 1,741,824 with the daily average number around 24,038,474. A 52 week high for the stock is 2.29 which comes in at 0.83 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 0.58 which is a variance of 0.88 points. KEFI Minerals now has a 20 moving average of 1.61 and also a 50 day moving average now at 1.55. Market capitalisation for the company is £19.83m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for KEFI Minerals being recorded at Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:39:11 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1.53 GBX.

The share price for Kingfisher with ticker code: LON:KGF has climbed 2.57% or 5.2 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors seem confident while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has peaked at 207.9 and a low of 200.9. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 1,482,192 with the daily average traded share volume around 6,477,759. The 52 week high for the share price is 268.2 about 65.7 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 185.9 a difference of some 16.6 points. Kingfisher now has a 20 SMA of 218.06 with a 50 day SMA of 216.35. The current market cap is £4,382.73m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Kingfisher being recorded at Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 12:14:39 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 207.7 GBX.

The share price for Lloyds Banking Group with ticker code: LON:LLOY has moved up 1.23% or 0.7 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook throughout the session. The high for the period has reached 57.87 dipping to 56.82. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 37,071,519 with the daily average at 223,668,480. The 52 week high for the share price is 73.66 around 16.55 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 48.16 making a difference of 8.95 points. Lloyds Banking Group now has a 20 SMA at 60.75 and a 50 day simple moving average now at 61.9. Market capitalisation is now £40,483.38m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Lloyds Banking Group being recorded at Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 12:15:06 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 57.81 GBX.