Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

KEFI Gold and Copper Commence Tulu Kapi Community Resettlement Programme

KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI), a gold and copper exploration and development company focused on the Arabian-Nubian Shield with a pipeline of projects in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has reported that, in light of the successful field preparations for full launch of the Company’s Tulu Kapi Gold Project, the community resettlement programme is being triggered this month, for payment of compensation for Phase 1 of the Resettlement Action Plan.  This is being funded from KEFI’s existing cash resources following the Company’s recent capital raise and the Company will be reimbursed from the drawdown of the broader Project funding package.

The community resettlement is being implemented in collaboration with the Ethiopian Government in compliance with World Bank IFC Performance Standards.  This step is a little ahead of the Project schedule, reflecting the current drive to launch full development as soon as possible and the commissioning of gold production in H2 2027.

This latest project development was announced at the Investment in Ethiopian Mining Forum at the Ethiopian Embassy in London, co-hosted with the British Embassy of Addis Ababa and KEFI, held on the evening of 15 July 2025.  KEFI’s presentation given at this event may be accessed on the Company’s website: https://www.kefi-goldandcopper.com

KEFI Executive Chairman, Harry Anagnostaras-Adams, commented: “In mid-2022 the Project syndicate formally agreed to prepare for Project launch following the lifting of the Ethiopia State of Emergency earlier that year.  At the time, we agreed and published three major conditions precedent: installation of security, exemption from exchange controls and Parliamentary Ratification of both of our banks.

“The last of the three major conditions was met in May 2025.  We are now pressing forward accordingly and appreciate the support we receive from the local community and the Government at all levels to complete the remaining administrative tasks so that we can proceed with all development tasks leading to commissioning of production in 2027.  We have also recently built the initial security and construction camps and almost completed a new access road.

“Project finance continues to come together at the subsidiary level in preparation for all the parties to sign detailed definitive documentation, targeted for end-August 2025.

“At this exciting time for KEFI we have also seen major international gold investment institutions become KEFI shareholders, including Ruffer Gold, Konwave/Gold 2000 and Phoenix Gold Fund.  The next few weeks are expected to deliver more material milestones and enable the full launch of Tulu Kapi. I look forward to providing further updates as appropriate.”

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper eyes Tulu Kapi launch following 2024 results

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI) reveals its 2024 financial results, highlighting Tulu Kapi's progress and strategic plans in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia's mining sector.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper confirms institutional participation in May 2025 placing

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI) highlights significant institutional investor participation in its recent placing, enhancing its strategic growth in the Arabian-Nubian Shield.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper raises £7m to advance Tulu Kapi Gold project

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc has successfully raised £7 million to advance its Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia, following crucial parliamentary developments.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper clears key financing hurdle

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc announces a key milestone as Ethiopia ratifies its membership for Africa Finance Corporation, paving the way for Tulu Kapi Gold Project financing.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper: Ethiopian approval paves way for Tulu Kapi project launch

KEFI Gold and Copper plc advances its Tulu Kapi Gold Project as Ethiopia's Council of Ministers approves Africa Finance Corporation's country membership, paving the way for financing.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper advances Tulu Kapi with BCM Partnership

KEFI Gold and Copper plc has welcomed BCM Group as a Project syndicate member, enhancing its Tulu Kapi Gold project and securing vital funding commitments.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple