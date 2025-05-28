Follow us on:

KEFI Gold and Copper confirms institutional participation in May 2025 placing

KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI), the gold and copper exploration and development company focused on the Arabian-Nubian Shield, has provided further details on institutional investor participation in the Company’s placing announced on 21 May 2025.

Institutional investors who participated in the Placing and who have permitted the Company to disclose their involvement are Konwave Gold Equity Fund, Phoenix Gold Fund, Premier Miton, RAB Capital and Ruffer Gold Fund.

These specialist institutional investors complement the strategic shareholders at the in-country subsidiary level, such as the Ethiopian Government and a leading Saudi family office and the Company is delighted to have the backing of such high-quality investors.

Additions have also been made to the investor Q&A section of KEFI Gold and Copper’s website following the Placing to address recently submitted questions and these may be accessed here: https://www.kefi-goldandcopper.com/investors/q-and-a

