Market Risers: Allergy Therapeutics, Applied Graphene Materials, BP, Capital Drilling Ltd

Shares of Allergy Therapeutics with company EPIC: LON:AGY has climbed 5.88% or 0.5 points during the course of today’s session so far. Buyers have remained positive during the trading session. Range high for the period has seen 9 and hitting a low of 9. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 1,111 with the average number of shares traded daily being 175,686. The 52 week high price for the shares is 15.75 about 7.25 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 7.25 making a difference of 1.25 points. Allergy Therapeutics now has a 20 simple moving average of 9.12 and also a 50 day moving average at 10.54. Market capitalisation is now £57.26m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Allergy Therapeutics being recorded at Monday, March 30, 2020 at 10:34:40 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 9 GBX.

The stock price for Applied Graphene Materials EPIC code: LON:AGM has stepped up 11.11% or 1 points throughout the session so far. Traders have stayed positive during the session. Range high for the period so far is 10 and a low of 9. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 51,675 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 124,256. The 52 week high price for the shares is 35 amounting to 26 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 7 making a difference of 2 points. Applied Graphene Materials has a 20 SMA of 12.25 and now its 50 day SMA of 15.35. Market capitalisation is now £4.94m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Applied Graphene Materials being recorded at Monday, March 30, 2020 at 11:34:28 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 10 GBX.

The stock price for BP with company EPIC: LON:BP has increased 1.87% or 5.7 points during today’s session so far. Traders have remained optimistic during the session. The period high was 313.25 dropping as low as 294.16. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 22,870,949 with the daily average traded share volume around 88,706,485. The 52 week high price for the shares is 583.41 some 277.91 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 4.82 which is a difference of 300.68 points. BP now has a 20 simple moving average of 332.98 with a 50 day moving average now of 414.96. This puts the market capitalisation now at £61,747.15m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for BP being recorded at Monday, March 30, 2020 at 11:36:56 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 311.2 GBX.

Stock in Capital Drilling Ltd with EPIC code: LON:CAPD has increased 6.98% or 3 points throughout the session so far. Traders seem confident throughout the trading session. The periods high figure was 46 dropping as low as 45.94. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 10,871 with the average number of shares traded daily being 165,468. The 52 week high price for the shares is 75 which is 32 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 26 which is a difference of 17 points. Capital Drilling Ltd has a 20 SMA of 43.56 with a 50 day SMA of 51.5. The market capitalisation is now £63.01m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Capital Drilling Ltd being recorded at Monday, March 30, 2020 at 8:59:58 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 46 GBX.

