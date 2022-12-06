Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Allergy Therapeutics appoints two Non-Executive Directors

Allergy Therapeutics

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY), the fully integrated commercial biotechnology company specialising in allergy vaccines, has today announced the appointments of Anthony Parker and Zheqing (Simon) Shen as Non-Executive Directors of the Company, with immediate effect. Anthony represents Southern Fox Investments Limited and Simon represents ZQ Capital Management Limited acting through its affiliate SkyGem Acquisition Limited, both significant shareholders of the Company.

Anthony has worked in investment banking and fund management for over thirty years and, as Founder and Partner of Beagle Partners LLP, which advises Southern Fox, has managed or advised on multiple UK innovation technology investments. He is Founder and Chairman of Argonaute RNA Ltd, a UK-based research company developing safe and reliable methods of temporarily silencing target genes in different tissue cells. Prior to this, Anthony held senior roles at ING Barings and was an equity analyst for Cazenove & Co. He holds an Investment Management Certificate from the Institute of Investment Management and Research.

Simon founded the investment and advisory firm, ZQ Capital, in 2015. Prior to that he spent more than a decade as an investment banker advising international companies on their capital markets activities. He was Managing Director and Head of China Financial Institutions Group at Barclays from 2011 to 2015, following earlier roles at Goldman Sachs, Lehman Brothers and McKinsey & Company. He has a BA in mathematics and economics from Wesleyan University.

Peter Jensen, Non-Executive Chairman of Allergy Therapeutics, commented: “On behalf of the Board I would like to welcome Anthony and Simon. Southern Fox and ZQ Capital have been long-standing and supportive shareholders of Allergy over many years, and I have no doubt Anthony and Simon will be invaluable members of the Board, bringing extensive business and innovation sector experience.”

Additional Disclosures

The following information is disclosed pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules of Companies.

Mr Anthony Michael Parker (aged 60) holds, or has held, the following current and former directorships and partnerships in the past five years:

Current Directorships and PartnershipsFormer Directorships and Partnerships in the previous five years
Argonaute RNA Limited
Bristol Bluegreen Limited 
Beagle Partners LLP 
CBDerma Technology Limited 
Inverpharma Limited 
Las Lilas Limited 

Mr Parker holds 275,000 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company. Mr Parker does not hold any options, rights to subscribe or other interests in such shares.

You might also enjoy reading  Allergy Therapeutics appoint Martin Hopcroft as Interim Chief Financial Officer

Mr Zheqing (Simon) Shen (aged 43) is, or has been, a director or partner of the following companies or partnerships during the past five years:

Current Directorships and PartnershipsFormer Directorships and Partnerships in the previous five years
ECC HK Holdings LimitedECC UK Holdings Limited
Fortune Yacht LimitedInnobeauty Global Limited
KFM Kingdom Holdings Limited
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
Ping An ZQ China Growth Opportunity Ltd
Sky Venture Partners LP
Skygem Acquisition Limited
Skygem Global Limited
Skygem International Holdings Limited
Skygem Investment Limited
Skygem UK Holding Limited
ZQ Asset Management Limited
ZQ Capital Hong Kong Holdings Ltd
ZQ Capital Hong Kong Limited
ZQ Capital Limited
ZQ Capital Management Limited
ZQ Capital Services Limited
ZQ Evergreen Partners LP
ZQ Partners Ltd
ZQ Skygem Investors LP
Z-Trans Technology Company Limited

Mr Shen holds 90,000 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company. In addition, ZQ Capital, through its affiliate Skygem Acquisitions Limited holds 173,650,037 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company and also holds warrants over 16,666,666 ordinary shares. Mr Shen is managing partner and founder of ZQ Capital Mr Shen does not hold any other shares in the capital of the Company, nor any options, rights to subscribe or other interests in such shares.

Save as set out above, no further information regarding Anthony Parker or Zheqing (Simon) Shen is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.