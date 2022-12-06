Allergy Therapeutics appoints two Non-Executive Directors

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY), the fully integrated commercial biotechnology company specialising in allergy vaccines, has today announced the appointments of Anthony Parker and Zheqing (Simon) Shen as Non-Executive Directors of the Company, with immediate effect. Anthony represents Southern Fox Investments Limited and Simon represents ZQ Capital Management Limited acting through its affiliate SkyGem Acquisition Limited, both significant shareholders of the Company.

Anthony has worked in investment banking and fund management for over thirty years and, as Founder and Partner of Beagle Partners LLP, which advises Southern Fox, has managed or advised on multiple UK innovation technology investments. He is Founder and Chairman of Argonaute RNA Ltd, a UK-based research company developing safe and reliable methods of temporarily silencing target genes in different tissue cells. Prior to this, Anthony held senior roles at ING Barings and was an equity analyst for Cazenove & Co. He holds an Investment Management Certificate from the Institute of Investment Management and Research.

Simon founded the investment and advisory firm, ZQ Capital, in 2015. Prior to that he spent more than a decade as an investment banker advising international companies on their capital markets activities. He was Managing Director and Head of China Financial Institutions Group at Barclays from 2011 to 2015, following earlier roles at Goldman Sachs, Lehman Brothers and McKinsey & Company. He has a BA in mathematics and economics from Wesleyan University.

Peter Jensen, Non-Executive Chairman of Allergy Therapeutics, commented: “On behalf of the Board I would like to welcome Anthony and Simon. Southern Fox and ZQ Capital have been long-standing and supportive shareholders of Allergy over many years, and I have no doubt Anthony and Simon will be invaluable members of the Board, bringing extensive business and innovation sector experience.”

Additional Disclosures

The following information is disclosed pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules of Companies.

Mr Anthony Michael Parker (aged 60) holds, or has held, the following current and former directorships and partnerships in the past five years:

Current Directorships and Partnerships Former Directorships and Partnerships in the previous five years Argonaute RNA Limited Bristol Bluegreen Limited Beagle Partners LLP CBDerma Technology Limited Inverpharma Limited Las Lilas Limited

Mr Parker holds 275,000 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company. Mr Parker does not hold any options, rights to subscribe or other interests in such shares.

Mr Zheqing (Simon) Shen (aged 43) is, or has been, a director or partner of the following companies or partnerships during the past five years:

Current Directorships and Partnerships Former Directorships and Partnerships in the previous five years ECC HK Holdings Limited ECC UK Holdings Limited Fortune Yacht Limited Innobeauty Global Limited KFM Kingdom Holdings Limited Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Ping An ZQ China Growth Opportunity Ltd Sky Venture Partners LP Skygem Acquisition Limited Skygem Global Limited Skygem International Holdings Limited Skygem Investment Limited Skygem UK Holding Limited ZQ Asset Management Limited ZQ Capital Hong Kong Holdings Ltd ZQ Capital Hong Kong Limited ZQ Capital Limited ZQ Capital Management Limited ZQ Capital Services Limited ZQ Evergreen Partners LP ZQ Partners Ltd ZQ Skygem Investors LP Z-Trans Technology Company Limited

Mr Shen holds 90,000 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company. In addition, ZQ Capital, through its affiliate Skygem Acquisitions Limited holds 173,650,037 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company and also holds warrants over 16,666,666 ordinary shares. Mr Shen is managing partner and founder of ZQ Capital Mr Shen does not hold any other shares in the capital of the Company, nor any options, rights to subscribe or other interests in such shares.

Save as set out above, no further information regarding Anthony Parker or Zheqing (Simon) Shen is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.